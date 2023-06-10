With former president Trump now facing federal charges over a litany of spurious charges, it might be time to reflect on the fact that Biden, the man whose Justice Department is behind the indictment, seemingly has some nasty secrets of his own.

On Friday, journalist Chanel Rion, chief White House correspondent for One American News Network, took to Twitter to remind Americans of a very disturbing fact – that the former Ukrainian prosecutor general has a document that could ruin the president.

Back in 2019, as Congress was getting ready to impeach Trump for the first time, Viktor Shokin, who formerly served as Ukraine’s top prosecutor, told OAN that he had been investigating the money laundering activities of Hunter Biden regarding his holdings in the company Burisma.

In the interview, Shokin alleges that he was forced to end his investigation of Hunter by the then-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, who said that then-Vice President Joe Biden was threatening to withhold aid to Ukraine unless the investigation ended.

Poroshenko, who desperately needed American aid in the face of Russian aggression, demanded that Shokin halt the investigation, and when Shokin refused, he dismissed him.

Shokin then claimed that there are transcripts of Biden’s phone calls with Poroshenko that prove that he was trying to bribe Ukrainian officials to end their investigation of his son.

“The transcripts of Biden’s telephone conversations with Poroshenko is where the truth will show itself,” Shokin said, “Americans must demand it.”

“And if they do,” he continued, “they will see, broad as day, Joe Biden was illegally influencing foreign officials in order to protect his son Hunter and shield illegal money laundering activities.”







Did Biden participate in a bribery scheme involving Ukraine? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (2074 Votes) No: 0% (7 Votes)

Fmr Ukraine Prosecutor Gen. Victor Shokin on #BidenBribery: “The transcripts of Biden’s telephone conversations with Poroshenko is where the truth will show itself. Americans must demand it. And if they do, they will see, broad as day, Joe Biden was illegally influencing… pic.twitter.com/uS3TYXmwKC — Chanel Rion OAN (@ChanelRion) June 9, 2023

To be clear, none of Shokin’s claims have been proven true, but they nonetheless could cause major problems for the president.

Joe Biden’s personal interest in Ukraine is at the heart of the allegations of corruption and bribery against his family, and there is a very high-ranking Ukrainian official who claims to have proof of it.

Bear in mind, this is not just some random Ukrainian government worker, Shokin was the country’s top prosecutor and it would have been his job to oversee the investigation of Hunter Biden.

The transcripts, if real, would prove that Biden knew of his son’s illegal activities and abused his position as vice president to cover for him.

That would be problematic on a number of levels, for obvious reasons.

Right now, the nation is focused on the indictment of Donald Trump, a case that has the potential to cause serious problems for him. But the accusations against Biden are no less damming.

Should these alleged transcripts actually exist, they would prove everything that conservatives have said for years about the Biden family, and the president would be unable to deny his involvement.

Americans need to know if their president was involved in these illegal activities.

If the transcripts are real, Americans deserve to see them.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.