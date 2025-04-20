Flashback: Kamala Humiliated After Not Realizing Kid in Her Video Would Tell World Embarrassing Details He Saw Behind the Scenes

We here at The Western Journal wish to be nothing if not a service to the Democratic Party, so let us remind its voters of this: Kamala Harris remains Kamala Harris.

I say this as if it’s news to anybody — but, to the extent that there has been polling about the 2028 presidential campaign with the 2024 campaign so recently concluded, the former vice president and 2024 standard-bearer (if not the presumptive standard-bearer during the primary season, it’s worth noting) still leads in the polls.

To a certain extent, this has to do with name recognition, but it can’t be all that. Salmonella poisoning has decent name recognition. Spirit Airlines has decent name recognition. That “Snow White” remake with the dim SJW has decent name recognition.

Nobody wants to get it, fly it, or see it, respectively. But enough people still seem to think that a woman who was propped up by the national media and lost every swing state nonetheless will have an easier time of things if she runs again.

Thus, we have to take you back, dearest Democratic friends, to one of the most embarrassing moments of Kamala’s vice presidency: that time she had child actors audition for the roles of everyday students in a video she made promoting her role on the National Space Council.

Perhaps you remember this disaster:

Kamala Harris is the Chairwoman of the National Space Council and her only experience with space is probably when she made a video for NASA with child actors.

pic.twitter.com/CWSi84qE2W https://t.co/7dERQMBBug — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 24, 2024

And that’s not the worst of it — although it is pretty bad. What she probably didn’t rely upon is one of the kids in the video talking to KSBW about his experience being cast next to a spacey Kamala during the video, which was part of a YouTube special called “Get Curious With Vice President Harris.”

The full video is here, in case you need more of a reason not to vote for this woman again:







“You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon… with your own eyes!” Hot diggity! Like we do every time we look at the moon through a telescope or binoculars or — on clear nights with a decent amount of moon showing — our naked eyes?

As if it wasn’t painfully obvious enough that this was fake, there was another fact, as Trevor Bernardino, a 13-year-old student from Monterey, California, pointed out: for something this lame, a lot of effort went into it.

“He said, he had to send in a monologue of him talking about something he’s passionate about and three questions he would ask a world leader,” KSBW reported in October 2021. “The next step was for Trevor to interview the director of the production, so they could get an insight into Trevor’s interviewing skills.”

“Then after that, like a week later my agent called me and was like, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,'” Bernardino recalled.

Yep — the kid has an agent. The only thing he knew was that he was going to Washington, D.C., in order to interview someone, without saying who.

“Me, my mom, dad, we were speculating who could be this important that we meet them in D.C. and we get to go on cool trip and film,” he said.

Trevor was pretty excited about meeting the then-veep. Which, to be fair: He was a kid.

“The most exciting part was definitely meeting Vice President Harris. There’s nothing that can top that. Like, honestly,” Bernardino said.

“She just sat us down. She is super charismatic. She’s everything that I ever thought of her, plus more. She made me feel like one of her peers, and at the time, I felt super important. I was talking to her face-to-face.”

Trevor, dude, it’s more like she was one of your peers, and she wasn’t trying to do that. That’s part of the problem, little guy. That couldn’t have been more embarrassing for her if you were trying.

Now that Kamala is still on top of the polls, this clip is going viral, again:

Kamala Harris had kid actors audition for the role of sitting and acting interested while she talked about space. The amount of fakeness and cringe that we avoided can never be overstated. pic.twitter.com/HMdd9x6qbu — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 14, 2025

So, Democrats: Why, precisely, do you want to go back to this?

You don’t. You really don’t. Leave Kamala at home with Dougie — that’s enough punishment for anyone, especially the hired help — and pick a new candidate. Otherwise, you get to hear, “You’re gonna literally see the craters on the moon” all over again. Take it from us.

