Flashback: When a Magnificent Cathedral Was Torched by an African Illegal Who Murdered a Priest He Lived With

To the shock of no one with an ounce of common sense, you cannot pluck individuals out of their circumstances in their third-world home country and see them acclimate to the civilized world overnight.

Recall a 2023 case from France as a reminder. Then-42-year-old Rwandan national Emmanuel Abayisenga was sentenced to four years in prison after setting fire to Nantes Cathedral, a Roman Catholic gothic cathedral in Nantes, Pays de la Loire, France.

According to Breitbart News, Abayisenga caused 40 million euros of damage.

Public prosecutor Véronique Wester-Ouisse was dismissive of his claims of insanity, saying the attack was carried out after Abayisenga was denied residency papers.

The Rwandan was put in psychiatric care in August 2021 after murdering Father Olivier Maire, a Roman Catholic priest he was living with, a crime which France in English reported he has received 30 years in prison for committing.

The prosecution pointed out in the cathedral arson trial that Abayisenga was deceitful about his past, claiming that his father died in the Rwandan genocide and that he had been tortured while living there.

He would later admit his father died of illness, but wanted to increase his chances of residency in France.

Footage of the cathedral fire was posted to social media platform X.

Rwandan migrant Emmanuel Abayisenga had his asylum application to France rejected multiple times since submitting it in 2012. Despite orders for deportation, he remained in the country illegally. The priests trusted him with the cathedral keys, putting him in charge of locking… pic.twitter.com/yDDiYi6cbW — Imtiaz Mahmood (@ImtiazMadmood) March 28, 2026

When is Europe going to stop this experiment?

When are we — the West — going to come to our senses?

The answer to both questions is probably never.

Our world is liberalizing itself to death. That statement does not invoke “liberal” in the modern American political context — although American liberals lean heavily in favor of mass immigration — but uses it in the classical sense.

We are a people that stresses the individual’s value, and measures him not by any preconceived notions, but by his own decisions.

Prima facie, this is a good means of operating. After all, the most brutal and inhumane regimes in history have judged individuals collectively, not individually — Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia come to mind.

However, a liberal worldview can create an open door that never shuts, making our situation tenuous when we simply forgo discernment.

That’s where we are now. We express radical openness, and while giving anyone from anywhere a chance, we invite evil in.

We would rather bear the consequences than reverse course and abandon a once commendable position that has now become a dogma used to exploit us.

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