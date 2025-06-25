Flashback: Mom of NYC's Muslim Socialist Mayoral Candidate Declares 'He's Is Not an American at All'

The mother of New York City’s Democratic Mayoral nominee, Zohran Mamdani, is on record saying that he doesn’t even consider himself American — as the young socialist gets ready to potentially take over America’s largest city.

A story from the Hindustan Times back in 2013 quoted Mamdani’s mother Mira, a filmmaker, as saying: “He is a total desi. Completely. We are not firangs at all. He is very much us. He is not an Uhmericcan (American) at all.”

(Desi is a term roughly meaning, “one from the country,” while “firangs” roughly translates to “outsiders.”)

She added, “He was born in Uganda, raised between India and America. He is at home in many places. He thinks of himself as a Ugandan and as an Indian.”

Mira also praised how her son chose to study Arabic and politics, while speaking “only Hindustani at home.”

Even though these comments date back to when he was a student, he wasn’t exactly a toddler.

In fact, this story sounds eerily similar to the rise of Barack Obama. We all know how his administration turned out, and what he left behind. Or Joe Biden, anyone?

Given this statement by his mother, it’s fair to ask: Where do Mamdani’s loyalties lie? Does he desire to institute globalism, like so many of his far-left allies?

The 33-year-old state house representative managed to pull away from a crowded field in the mayoral primary, that included former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and two others.

He did everything in his power to earn the endorsement of the Democratic Socialists of America by: wanting to raise the minimum wage to $30-an-hour, create city-owned grocery stores, and once saying he’d arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on an International Criminal Court warrant.

ICC has no jurisdiction in America, but it goes to show the level of propaganda he’s willing to push onto the people of NYC.

His plans for “queer liberation” include “defunding the police” which should be a major boost to the city’s rampant crime and lawlessness.

His most telling moment, however, came when he was asked about the term “globalize the intifada,” which is equated with taking the Palestinian uprising of 1987 worldwide.

He compared it to “a desperate desire for equality and equal rights in standing up for Palestinian human rights.”

“To the question of language . . . I am someone who — I would say — am less comfortable with the idea of banning the use of certain words. And that I think it is more evocative of a Trump-style approach to how to lead a country,” he said during a recent interview, before the host cut him off, to ask again if radical phrasing made him uncomfortable.

Mamdani replied, “I know people, for whom those things mean very different things. . . As a Muslim man who grew up post-9/11 I’m all to familiar in the way in which Arabic words can be twisted, can be distorted, can be used to justify any kind of meaning.”

This completes New York’s transformation from greatest city in the world, to a complete fringe element of the Democratic party. All in less than 25 years after the horrific terror attacks of September 11th.

Mamdani is not a shoo-in, however, as Cuomo can run under his own party’s banner if he chooses. Current Mayor Eric Adams also has plans to run as an independent.

Let’s see if New York is so rife with Trump Derangement Syndrome and lunacy that they’d choose socialism to govern a city that’s desperately in need of a much stronger brand of leadership.

