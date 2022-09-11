When America was at its lowest, Queen Elizabeth stepped up and broke traditions to show her support.

The Queen died on Thursday after reports began surfacing about her deteriorating health. The royal family later confirmed the death via a statement from the newly-crowned King Charles III.

Just as many Americans are showing support for the Queen and her family this week, roughly 20 years ago, the Queen showed support for the people of America after the tragic terror attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Newsweek, Queen Elizabeth II went as far as to break with a “centuries-old tradition” in order to show her country’s support for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

More specifically, on Sept. 13, 2001, as the Changing of the Guard took place at Buckingham Palace, she had “The Star-Spangled Banner” played by the Coldstream Guards.

Many of those present could be seen weeping as the song was played.

According to The Guardian’s coverage of the event in 2001, more than 3,000 people were in attendance.

Hundreds of those were Americans themselves.

According to The Guardian, hundreds sang along with the Coldstream Guards as others cried.

The next day on Sept. 14, 2001, the Queen held a service of remembrance at St. Paul’s Cathedral, according to Newsweek.

During this ceremony, the American national anthem was played yet again and even Queen Elizabeth II herself was reportedly singing the lyrics.

This is especially remarkable considering that, according to Newsweek, the Queen never even sang the British national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump released statements commemorating her life.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” Biden wrote via a White House news release.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump wrote in a series of messages posted to his Truth Social account.

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

