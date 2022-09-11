Parler Share
News

Flashback: Queen Elizabeth Broke Protocol in Wake of 9/11 in Huge Show of Support for America

 By Michael Austin  September 11, 2022 at 10:36am
Parler Share

When America was at its lowest, Queen Elizabeth stepped up and broke traditions to show her support.

The Queen died on Thursday after reports began surfacing about her deteriorating health. The royal family later confirmed the death via a statement from the newly-crowned King Charles III.

Just as many Americans are showing support for the Queen and her family this week, roughly 20 years ago, the Queen showed support for the people of America after the tragic terror attack of Sept. 11, 2001.

According to Newsweek, Queen Elizabeth II went as far as to break with a “centuries-old tradition” in order to show her country’s support for the victims of the Sept. 11 attacks.

More specifically, on Sept. 13, 2001, as the Changing of the Guard took place at Buckingham Palace, she had “The Star-Spangled Banner” played by the Coldstream Guards.

Trending:
Chicago Mayor Made Big Show of Accepting Texas-Bused Migrants, Then Immediately Ships Them Somewhere Else: Report

Video of the event is available on YouTube.



Many of those present could be seen weeping as the song was played.

According to The Guardian’s coverage of the event in 2001, more than 3,000 people were in attendance.

Will Queen Elizabeth II be remembered as one of the greatest British monarchs?

Hundreds of those were Americans themselves.

According to The Guardian, hundreds sang along with the Coldstream Guards as others cried.

The next day on Sept. 14, 2001, the Queen held a service of remembrance at St. Paul’s Cathedral, according to Newsweek.

During this ceremony, the American national anthem was played yet again and even Queen Elizabeth II herself was reportedly singing the lyrics.

This is especially remarkable considering that, according to Newsweek, the Queen never even sang the British national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Related:
The Queen Never Sang National Anthems, But the Morning After 9/11 She Made a Huge Exception

Following Queen Elizabeth’s death, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump released statements commemorating her life.

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” Biden wrote via a White House news release.

“Queen Elizabeth’s historic and remarkable reign left a tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain. Her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world,” Trump wrote in a series of messages posted to his Truth Social account.

“However, she will always be remembered for her faithfulness to her country and her unwavering devotion to her fellow countrymen and women.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




The Queen Never Sang National Anthems, But the Morning After 9/11 She Made a Huge Exception
Hey Instagram, What's the 'Missing Context' on This Photo of Trump at Ground Zero?
Restaurant's Irreverent 9/11 Seafood Sunday Promotion Backfires, Could It Have Been What They Named the Chowder?
Waukesha Christmas Parade Suspect Withdraws Insanity Plea: 'I Have My Own Reasons Why'
Flashback: Queen Elizabeth Broke Protocol in Wake of 9/11 in Huge Show of Support for America
See more...

Conversation