Flashback: You Were Right - CDC Admits Their COVID Numbers Are Off by Tens of Thousands

The last few years demonstrated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not given Americans any reason to trust it.

The latest long-delayed revelation only reinforces suspicions the CDC failed to provide the due diligence required in the complex mix of medicine and politics Covid became.

In yet another credibility-damaging admission, in June the CDC changed the statistics of fatalities from COVID-19. The embattled agency revealed it had over-calculated the Covid 19 death count by more than 72,000.

As reported in the Daily Wire, the revision was made to 26 states, across all age groups. The CDC chalked up claims of 72, 277 extra COVID fatalities to a “coding logic error.”

The CDC now claims 969,000 died from COVID-19. The adjustments represent about a 7.5 percent decrease in the currently reported fatalities.

It is unclear if the current accepted death count will be subject to even more revisions.

The article notes the CDC altered the Covid death counts months ago. The Daily Wire’s Mairead Elordi stated “that back in August, the data on COVID deaths was changed after they identified a data discrepancy.”

For some reason, it is only being reported now.

It was even more impactful on the reporting on kids. “The huge change in the pediatric death count drops the estimate of COVID deaths in children down to 1,341 nationwide. Children were about 19 percent of all COVID cases but only about a quarter of a percent of those cases were fatal,” said Elordi.

Will the CDC continue to reduce reported COVID fatalities? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 84% (323 Votes) No: 16% (62 Votes)

It’s peculiar how the CDC’s mishaps always add intensity to the threat levels from COVID, rather than diminish them.

This wasn’t the only recent revision. In March, the CDC admitted erroneous figures were used to boost the fear factor regarding pediatric COVID deaths. After the late adjustment in March , the claimed fatalities for COVID patients under the age of 18 fell a stunning 24 percent.

The explanation for the misleading data? Also a “coding logic error.”

After finding that massive mistake, a proactive and responsible agency would review all its reporting immediately. Yet months later, significant retractions are still trickling out.

The March pediatric correction came only after the wise Latina Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor took the CDC’s exaggerations and ran with them. Sotomayor added her own disinformation to the Covid narrative during a January hearing, when she falsely claimed 100,000 children were hospitalized with Covid, many on ventilators.

Even the CDC’s recommendations on vaccines are subject to sudden shifts. In February, they upped the gap between Covid vaccines doses to eight weeks to cut down on cases of the potentially lethal side effect of myocarditis.

A proactive and responsible agency would take much stronger action than that toward an experimental vaccine.

Also in February, the CDC was blasted for its lack of transparency. Experts questioned why the CDC had shared so little of the information it collected. The CDC claimed providing information would only feed disinformation. Critics noted the opposite was true, and wondered what the CDC was trying to hide.

Many have suspected the CDC was inflating the Covid numbers. The CDC’s own admissions prove the skeptics were right.

If the CDC confesses they were off by tens of thousands, it is reasonable to believe the miscounts are even worse than they admit.

By using the coding logic error excuse, the CDC hoped to hide behind bureaucratic blundering. It’s an easy explanation for the way they manipulated the public.

The CDC’s mission these days seems to be the control and prevention of the release of information regarding the CDC’s missteps and malpractice.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.