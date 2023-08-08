Flashback: Soros Thinks of Himself as a God, Sees USA as a 'Threat to the World'

There’s a name in the Bible for someone who thinks he can be God.

A 2004 commentary piece in the Los Angeles Times on controversial Democratic donor George Soros has reemerged lately, and it sheds light on the decision-making process and motivations behind where the billionaire businessman donates his money.

According to the piece, Soros has previously admitted that thought of himself as a god, once writing, “I fancied myself as some kind of god … If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt I had to control, otherwise they might get me in trouble.”

He literally thinks he’s God. From a 2004 LATimes article. “It seems that Soros believes he was anointed by God. “I fancied myself as some kind of god …” he once wrote. “If truth be known, I carried some rather potent messianic fantasies with me from childhood, which I felt… https://t.co/jw8Ya8rLa7 pic.twitter.com/EemHaeoruL — DOC (@doctormalibu) August 7, 2023

The commentary was co-written by Rachel Ehrenfeld, author of the book “Funding Evil: How Terrorism is Financed and How to Stop It,” and Shawn Macomber, a staff writer at the conservative publication The American Spectator.

The authors cited a U.K. Independent article from 1993 in which Soros is quoted as saying, “It is a sort of disease when you consider yourself some kind of god, the creator of everything, but I feel comfortable about it now since I began to live it out.”

Soros’s words are not empty claims or the ravings of a lunatic.

When he says he has “lived out” his god or messiah complex, he does not mean it figuratively.

Soros amassed his wealth by engaging in financial market speculation. Beginning in 1969, he managed a hedge fund, an investment partnership primarily catering to affluent individuals. This fund, characterized by limited regulations, aimed to generate substantial and rapid profits through significant, leveraged gambles, according to a 1995 New Yorker report.

George Soros in 2004, believed himself a god. He knows madness (insanity) runs in his family but that he is insanity-free. The insane prey upon the naive pic.twitter.com/E7xMxiPjPt — Al Khemish (@Synthea_thea) August 6, 2023

Soros gained widespread notoriety for amassing his wealth by famously shorting the British pound, resulting in about $1.5 billion in profits for him while causing economic turmoil for the United Kingdom’s central bank.

He injected massive funds into influencing the trajectories of former Soviet republics and then claimed that the once Soviet empire was now the “Soros Empire,” Ehrenfeld and Macomber wrote.

Soros then turned his sights on the United States, pouring millions against the re-election of George W. Bush, writing that he has always “felt that modern society in general and America, in particular, suffer from a deficiency of values.”

To Soros, the U.S. was a “threat to the world.”

He founded and poured millions into Open Society Foundations, which have provided funding for aggressive anti-Israel activism groups.



With his substantial resources, Soros eventually ventured into politics. He provided substantial funding to notable Democratic candidates running for national offices before redirecting his focus toward criminal justice reform.

Soros also poured millions to sway district attorney elections by generously supporting candidates who aligned with his vision of justice, emphasizing reduced prosecution and incarceration.

Prosecutors like Larry Krasner in Philadelphia, Kim Foxx in Chicago, George Gascón in Los Angeles, and Alvin Bragg in New York capitalized on Soros’s financial backing to secure their victories, each carrying significant repercussions for cities across the United States.

💥 Kai Cenat will appear in court August 18th to face charges for inciting a riot in NYC this past Friday. Over 5,000 mostly minority people caused mayhem, 60 were arrested, and 5 charged with felonies. You can bet the Soros-backed DAs prosecuting will have these cases dropped. pic.twitter.com/EVnjsJuipz — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 7, 2023



Recent filings show that the Soros organization, now headed by his son, is funding a mysterious Texas Majority PAC to focus on winning state races and growing the Democratic majority, Fox News reported.

Soros has also poured more than a billion dollars into funding green energy technology.

In February, Soros threw his weight behind a venture involving solar geoengineering, aiming to redirect additional sunlight back into the cosmos, as reported by Fortune.

Not a joke! Gates & Soros plan to block the sun. https://t.co/kSIxpHWza4 — Laoch Saoirse (@LaochSaoirse) August 6, 2023



But Chukwumerije Okereke, who leads the Center for Climate Change and Development at Nigeria’s Alex Ekwueme Federal University, cautioned against experimenting with these ideas on Africa as an expansive test ground. He expressed his concerns in a New York Times commentary titled “My Continent Is Not Your Vast Climate Laboratory.”

It’s not a surprise that a man with a god complex would be trying to control the sun and all of humankind at the same time.

It’s not even a surprise that he would have many who believe in him.

We were warned of this 2,000 years ago by Jesus, who said in Matthew 24:24: “For false christs and false prophets will arise and perform great signs and wonders, so as to lead astray, if possible, even the elect.”

There’s a story in the Bible — in Acts 12:20-23 — about a king who thought he was a god, too.

“Now Herod was angry with the people of Tyre and Sidon, and they came to him with one accord, and having persuaded Blastus, the king’s chamberlain, they asked for peace, because their country depended on the king’s country for food. On an appointed day Herod put on his royal robes, took his seat upon the throne, and delivered an oration to them. And the people were shouting, ‘The voice of a god, and not of a man!’ Immediately an angel of the Lord struck him down, because he did not give God the glory, and he was eaten by worms and breathed his last.”

Herod went the way of all men, and so will Soros, who is 92.

But unfortunately, the results of the evils he unleashed on the world under his god-like delusions will continue to wreak havoc, at least for a while, and empower others who dare to imagine that they have power over even a single breath they breathe to do the same.

