Flashback to When Things Were Better: Melania Trump's WH Christmas Decorations Throughout the Years

First lady Jill Biden has overseen some good White House decorating last year, and again this year.

But it cannot compare to what Melania Trump produced while she was in the White House.

This is not to be political, or overly critical of the decorating work of Joe Biden’s wife. And I make no claims of expertise in decoration or interior design.

It’s just that I know beauty when I see it, and Melania Trump added glamor and impeccable taste in presenting the people’s White House for the holiday seasons while she was there.

For comparison, let’s look at the Biden decorations of 2021 as the first lady makes a presentation via an official White House video.

In the video, you’ll see nothing exceptional about the shooting stars and blue-and-yellow circles hanging in the East Room to represent frontline workers.

Decorations in the China Room were nice, but the beauty of the scene was embedded in the appearance of the room itself. The same can be said for the Grand Foyer, along with the East Room, the Red Room and the Blue Room, although the Blue Room had an impressive Christmas Tree.

The decorations in the library had an education theme that, from the appearance of the video, didn’t fit well with Christmas or any holiday.

The East Landing had a Christmas tree with gold stars honoring individuals who gave their lives for the nation and there were beautiful trees in the State Dining Room.







Decorations on the Christmas tree in the Vermeil Room were not attractive, as evidenced in still photos the White House distributed last year that are in this link. Also, while the Green Room looked good in the video, it did not come across well in the still pictures.

The 2021 decorations were nice, and the White House-released still photos of the 2022 Biden decorations that seemed about the same.

However, they came across somewhat improved when presented in a video by ABC.







If anything, the video portrayal of the Biden White House decoration improvement seems to come from them being more like what Melania Trump directed, beginning in 2017.







And 2018.







Yeah, maybe the “Be Best” decorations and pencils were a little overstated, perhaps reflecting a bit of the personality of the president at the time. And former President Donald Trump himself wasn’t thrilled with the criticism of the rows of red Christmas trees, according to Newsweek.

“Honey, next time try white,” Trump has recalled saying at the time. And when she went with white, she was criticized for that, he said.

But overall, the 2018 White House decorations were beautiful.

And there were some breathtaking scenes in 2020.







About Christmastime last year, Trump commented on the ongoing criticisms of Melania’s Christmas decorations, Newsweek reported. “But I’ll tell you what, she’s loved all over and she’s got a tremendous heart,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.