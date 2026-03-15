Flashback: The Time Bill Maher Smashed a Famous Reporter to Smithereens on Wokeness - 'Your Ideas Are Stupid'

Assuming sanity prevails, our incredulous descendants will react to our era’s woke madness with disbelief and even audible gasps.

In fact, nearly two years ago, comedian and television host Bill Maher demonstrated how that reaction might sound.

“It’s not that I’m old,” Maher said in an interview with veteran British journalist Tina Brown, “it’s that your ideas are stupid.”

To be clear, Maher did not direct his comments toward Brown personally. Instead, he adopted a tone designed to mock young wokesters.

That did not mean, however, that Brown embraced the interviewee’s anti-woke argument. In fact, she looked rather uncomfortable at times.

Maher made his comments in the context of a broader discussion about then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump’s appeal. The interview occurred at the Aspen Ideas Festival in June 2024, just before then-President Joe Biden imploded on the debate stage next to Trump.

While admitting that he would never vote for Trump, Maher did blame Trump’s popularity on woke Democrats.

“When I talk to my friends around my age — 40,” the then-68-year-old Maher joked, drawing laughs from the audience, “and they’re always b***hing to me about their kids, who are like in their 20s, and they’re like super-uber woke, and they’re driving their parents crazy. And everything is like, ‘You don’t get it, mom. That’s old thinking.'”

The comedian then threw his hands into the air and exposed the madness of woke ideology.

“And I’m like, Don’t get what? Abolish the police? Tear down statues of Lincoln? Maybe give communism another shot? Get rid of the Border Patrol? Get rid of capitalism? White supremacy has never been worse? Gender is always just a social construct? It’s okay to have penises in the women’s swimming pool and women’s prisons?”

Much like our incredulous descendants probably will, Maher punctuated each of those questions with a tone of disbelief, as if gasping at the foolishness of those who would answer any of them in the affirmative.

Meanwhile, Brown smiled an uncomfortable-looking smile and squirmed a bit in her seat. After all, the liberal Aspen Institute hosted the festival.

Readers can watch the entire interview here. The relevant segment begins around the 13:20 mark.

From a conservative perspective, of course, Maher has plenty of issues.

He has, for instance, toed the Democratic Party line on immigration enforcement, the COVID vaccine, abortion, and the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021.

Maher, however, does not heap mindless praise on Democrats or his fellow liberals in general. In fact, unlike most liberals, he has recognized wokeness for what it is: a totalitarian Trojan Horse.

In short, Maher deserves credit for sharing uncomfortable truths with the liberal Aspen elites most in need of hearing them. Our descendants should at least find comfort in knowing that some people resisted the left’s woke madness.

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