Sixteen years ago in October 2013, former child actor Corey Feldman tried to warn the hosts of “The View” about pedophilia in Hollywood, only to be somewhat rebuffed by then-top host Barbara Walters.

Appearing on the ABC talk show, he specifically talked about the childhood sexual abuse that he and fellow child actor Corey Haim had endured at the hands of rich, powerful “people” in Hollwood.

“I’m saying that there were people that did this to both me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there — and they’re some of the richest, most powerful people in this business,” he said. “And they do not want me saying what I’m saying right now.”

This prompted one of Walters’ co-hosts to ask Feldman what advice he had for parents who wanted to get their children involved in Hollywood.

“Corey, there are a lot of parents out here who want to put their kids in this business,” the co-host said. “Their kids are cute. They’re great actors. What would you say to a parent who just has the best of intentions who’s coming here with their child?”

“Be careful what you wish for — that’s what I’ll tell you,” Feldman replied. “You know, don’t go into it with naivety. Don’t go into it thinking that it’s all roses and sunglasses.”

Walters then accusingly said, “You’re damaging an entire industry.”

“I’m sorry,” Feldman replied. “I’m not trying to. I’m just trying to say that it’s a very important, serious topic.”

Years later in mid-October 2017, right around the early days of the #MeToo movement, he bluntly told “Access Hollywood” that “pedophilia is the number one problem in Hollywood”:

Hollywood’s darkest secrets are spilling out… Corey Feldman: “Pedophilia is the #1 problem in Hollywood, I was molested as a kid.” Nicki Minaj: “Your favorite artists are in satanic cults mutilating & killing babies for blood sacrifice.” pic.twitter.com/SWbzdd1JSA — FreeThinkerFitness (@FreeThinkerFit) February 3, 2026

A couple years later in 2024, he told Entertainment Weekly that it had felt “like a knife in the heart” when Walters rebuffed him in 2013.

“It was shocking to me that somebody who I admired so much and I looked up to so much could be so deaf and so just completely wrong and off base,” he said.

“I never got an apology. The only apology I’ve ever gotten is from a few Twitter followers who’ve said, we all want to apologize on her behalf for the fact that she never acknowledged you or apologized,” he added.

Feldman continued by saying that he was “still” praying that he and others victims would all get their voices heard.

“I still am praying that one day my voice, Corey’s voice, all the voices of all the victims that I experienced and saw in my time as a child, get their voices heard, and get a chance to come forward and have a chance of justice,” he confessed.

“Honestly, nobody in Hollywood has really stood with me during this, and it’s been really rough, but you never know,” he concluded. “Tides seem to be changing, and the tides seemed to be turning. And hopefully maybe one day somebody will care enough to help me get my story told properly.”

Indeed, tides have been “changing,” as evidenced by the massive public outrage over deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes and his alleged sex trafficking ring.

