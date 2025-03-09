Flashback: The Time Judge Judy Crushed Alvin Bragg on CNN for the Whole World to See

As Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg heads into a re-election year, New Yorkers unlucky enough to live in his jurisdiction will have a lot to think about.

They can think about his lax prosecution policies that have coddled criminals at the expense of victims; they can think about his Kafka-esque prosecution of Donald Trump that ended with a whimper in January.

And they can think of the words of television’s Judge Judith Sheindlin — that exposed Bragg last year for the fraud he is.

In a June 2024 interview on CNN’s “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace,” Sheindlin — known to the nation as “Judge Judy” — made it clear exactly how wrong-headed Bragg’s stewardship of Manhattan’s law enforcement has been.

In the interview, Wallace, who has his own troubled history with now-President Donald Trump, asked Sheindlin, is the Bragg prosecution of Trump an example of “the justice system working, or is the justice system being manipulated?”

Sheindlin minced no words in her answer.

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the street, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense,” Sheindlin said.

“That’s my view. But I, as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement.”

She mocked the legal case Bragg constructed against Trump to build a prosecution against him on the basis of money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Daniels has claimed she had a sexual encounter with Trump back in 2006, long before most Americans could imagine Trump would someday be in the Oval Office. Trump denies the encounter took place.

“You had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was,” Sheindlin told Wallace. “[Bragg] doesn’t like him. New York City didn’t like him, for a while.”

Bragg’s prosecution was only one front in an extended campaign Democrats waged to keep Trump from returning to the White House.

In Georgia, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis mounted a farcical prosecution of Trump and Trump supporters based on racketeering laws. At the federal level, special counsel Jack Smith attacked Trump in Florida and Washington, D.C., courts.

But Bragg’s was the only prosecution to go all the way through the process, and ended Jan. 10 when Democrat-supporting Judge Juan Merchan officially convicted Trump in the Daniels case, but imposed no punishment.

It was all, in other words, for nothing.

New York City is overwhelmingly Democratic, particularly in Manhattan (officially known as “New York County,” the phrase Sheindlin used).

It’s unlikely the rogue DA will face the wrath of voters for allowing criminals to make it “impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway,” as Sheindlin put it.

After all, Trump might be popular enough to win a national election and sweep the swing states, but Bragg’s election in the first place is proof positive that Manhattan voters are capable of letting their leftism get in the way of their own interests.

According to Newsweek, Bragg’s fundraising has picked up since the beginning of 2025.

Still, the United States is a country where the will of the people matters. And Bragg is going to have to win over his voters in November if he wants to stay in office.

Maybe those voters will remember the words of Judge Judy — another New Yorker and one far better known and more popular than Bragg will ever be.

She gave them more than enough to think about.

