I had the privilege of attending a private Christian high school.

My teachers were encouraged to pray with their students before a big test. My peers and I could speak freely about religion without the fear of “triggering” someone. Some of my favorite memories occurred at our weekly chapel services, where students were allowed to worship and the truth was taught, regardless of popular opinion.

It becomes abundantly more clear to me every day, however, that I was one of the fortunate few.

In a system that has allowed atheistic teachings to run rampant and faithful teachers to be silenced in the classroom, the restriction of religious freedom has become all but central to public schooling in America.

According to Faithwire, Moriah Bridges was bold enough to challenge that trend in Pennsylvania on June 2, 2017, when she was chosen to give the closing speech at the Beaver High School commencement ceremony.

As the senior class president, an excellent student and a popular athlete, Bridges was a natural choice for the role.

Yet she was met with opposition from the school board in Beaver County when she submitted the rough draft of her speech for consideration. A devout Christian, Bridges had planned to make a few references to her faith throughout the speech and close with a prayer.

The idea was nixed by Superintendent Carrie Rowe, and the rationale Rowe later gave was so absurd, it’s almost comical.

“In Moriah’s case, the District could not approve a speech written as a prayer, but did approve a second version that she submitted,” Rowe wrote June 13 in a school district statement. “As superintendent, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States and of this commonwealth.”

I’m sorry, what? The Constitution?!

As overjoyed as I am that a school superintendent took her duties as seriously as a U.S. president, swearing an oath to uphold the Constitution might be a bit much. Clearly, Rowe was looking to strike a chord with conservatives who disagreed with her decision. (Thanks for throwing us a bone.)

If Rowe really wants to talk constitutional rights, let’s review some of the most basic elements of our founding document to refresh her memory.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to … secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

Not enough? Let’s make it abundantly clear.

“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech.”

Hmm. Rowe’s constitutional argument isn’t holding up well thus far.

What is particularly interesting, however, is what the superintendent went on to say in her defense, remarking how the school district had received legal advice suggesting prayer was not permitted at school-sanctioned events.

“I cannot choose which laws to follow,” Rowe said in the school district statement.

And there it is. If Rowe truly had a desire to follow the Constitution — rather than kowtow to the advice of “woke” lawyers in an effort to save the skins of the school board — Bridges would have been able to deliver her original speech.

The student would have had the chance to reflect on the greatness of the Lord without shame on her graduation day, as surely as a Black Lives Matter supporter today would be allowed to use “defund the police” rhetoric as a rallying cry in the current political climate.

Unfortunately, this was not the case, and Bridges was asked to remove all references to God from her speech if she wanted to give it.

The student complied. But her superintendent couldn’t have foreseen Bridges’ next move.

Taking care to remove God from her address, Bridges instead delivered the faculty and board members the knockout punch: She included a well-phrased reference to Jesus Christ.

“I’ve always been a rule follower,” Bridges announced. “When they said not to chew gum, I didn’t chew gum. When they said not to use your cellphone, I didn’t use my cellphone.”

“But today,” she continued, “in the spirit of defying expectations, and for perhaps the last time at this podium, I say in the righteous name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”

In a true testament to her faith, Bridges used one final opportunity to share with her peers the foundation of her joy and strength — something that cannot be taken from her.

