Flashback: Trump Has Audience in Stitches as He Calls Out Contractor Who Built 'Crappy' Stage

 By C. Douglas Golden  February 16, 2025 at 4:00am
It was a viral moment that encapsulated the 2024 election perfectly — and as much as the Democrats tried to take advantage of it, it ended up hitting them back in the face.

So, now that we’re nearly a year removed from the rally that spawned it, let’s take a fond look back, shall we?

Last May, Trump visited the state of Minnesota — one that was eventually won by a presidential nominee who was set to be the vice presidential nominee, who picked a vice presidential nominee from that state and still only beat Trump there 51 percent to 47 percent.

As rallies can occasionally be, this one was beset by problems, including the podium and the dais, which moved along with the Republican candidate — and in a way he definitely didn’t like.

“You know, this is the worst platform,” Trump said after the wobble. “Who put this stage up?”

Then, the kicker: “It keeps tilting further left,” he added.

“Like too many other things,” he continued, before: “What a crappy contractor this was.”

Are Trump and Reagan the only two modern presidents with this level of smoothness?

That’s a Ronald Reagan moment right there — and even Reagan might not have been as quick on the draw with that quip as Trump was and gotten that kind of laugh.

For reasons unbeknownst to God and man, the Biden-Harris team — for it was, indeed, that order at that juncture — decided to make a moment of it, trying to portray the now-president as enfeebled:

“A feeble Trump nearly falls down on stage after he leans on his podium too hard and then goes on an angry rant calling his event workers ‘crappy,'” the social media caption read.

Trump Fulfills Campaign Promise with IVF Executive Order - It Would Have Been Better If He Didn't

Ah, yes — that feeble Donald Trump. In one of the great ironies, however, part of the story from that rally wasn’t just Trump calling out shoddy workmanship or the country wobbling way too far to the left.

Instead, as Newsweek noted, he also said that Biden’s then-sorta-recent performance at the “State of the Union” — described as “fiery” by the media and proof that Uncle Joe was ready to go — was a result of him being “all jacked up” and that the real Joe would come out on stage when the teleprompters were off.

“I just wanna debate this guy, but you know, I’m gonna demand a drug test, too, by the way,” Trump joked during the event.

“I am. No, I really am. I don’t want him coming in like the State of the Union. He was high as a kite.”

Well, he didn’t need a drug test.

One month later, Biden proved that he was the feeble one, mentally and physically, on the debate stage. Two months later, he was no longer the nominee.

Six months later, America decided it wanted to stop wobbling to the left. A perfect ending for a perfect metaphor.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
Conversation