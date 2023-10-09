Flashback: Trump Predicted Terrorist Attacks with Money Provided by US

Unlike his successor and many other presidents before him, former President Donald Trump hasn’t lived his entire adult life in the bubble of politics.

Trump understands foreign policy better than most people with Ph.D.’s in the field because he understands human nature.

Not the fairy tale version of human nature that the left imagines, but the actual realities of life.

Last month, Trump blasted the Biden administration for unfreezing $6 billion in Iranian assets in return for the release of five Americans, pointing out the difference between his “rule from strength” policies and Biden’s capitulation.

Trump condemned the deal, writing on Truth Social, “Can you believe that Crooked Joe Biden is giving $6 Billion to the terrorist regime in Iran? That money [will] be used for terrorism all over the Middle East, and, indeed, the World. This incompetent FOOL is absolutely destroying America.”

“He had the audacity to announce this terrible deal today, September 11th,” Trump added, referring to the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

“To pay for hostages will lead to kidnapping, ransom, and blackmail against Americans across the globe. I freed many dozens of our people from various unfriendly countries and never paid a dime!” he wrote.

It appears he was right on all counts.

On Saturday, in the deadliest attacks against Israel in decades, Iran-backed Hamas militants fired over 3,500 rockets into the country and advanced beyond the borders of the Gaza Strip, indiscriminately shooting civilians and soldiers.

Is Biden to blame for the attack on Israel? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (791 Votes) No: 2% (13 Votes)

Israel reported a toll of at least 250 deaths and 1,500 injuries, according to The Associated Press.

Republicans are now pointing out that the Biden administration supplied Iran with billions of dollars just weeks before the invasion, according to Fox News.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee released a statement that read, “Just weeks ago, the Biden administration handed over $6 billion to Iran, and today, innocent Israelis were murdered by Iran-backed terrorists.”

The Biden administration’s response: But we said the funds can only be used for humanitarian purposes!

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller posted on X, “Let’s be clear: the deal to bring U.S. citizens home from Iran has nothing to do with the horrific attack on Israel. Not a penny has been spent, and when it is, it can only go for humanitarian needs like food and medicine. Anything to the contrary is false.”

Maybe he forgot that, shortly after the deal was announced, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi proclaimed that he would use the $6 billion however he wanted.

Fox reported that another State Department spokesperson said the money remains in accounts in Doha, Qatar.

As if it matters which banknotes you use once the money is in your wallet. The U.S. payment freed up Iranian money to support terrorism, an effort that seems to have already begun in earnest, just like Trump predicted.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top military adviser, Yahya Rahim Safavi, celebrated the “commendable” Hamas attacks in a statement reported by state media, according to Politico.

Just four days ago, Khamenei himself said during a speech that Israel’s “usurper regime is coming to an end.”

“Today, the Palestinian youth and the anti-oppression, anti-occupation movement in Palestine is more energetic, more alive, and more prepared than ever during the past 70 or 80 years. God willing, the movement will achieve its goals,” he said.

In a Saturday statement, Trump voiced his frustration at the reversal of all his great work to bring peace to the region.

“These Hamas attacks are a disgrace and Israel has every right to defend itself with overwhelming force,” Trump wrote.

“Sadly, American taxpayer dollars helped fund these attacks, which many reports are saying came from the Biden Administration. We brought so much peace to the Middle East through the Abraham Accords, only to see Biden whittle it away at a far more rapid pace than anyone thought possible. Here we go again.”

BREAKING: President Trump publicly addresses Hamas’ attack against Israel, labels it an “act of savagery” and calls for US to “stick with Israel, and strongly” pic.twitter.com/eqLIkaEVqY — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) October 7, 2023

A president who leads with competency and strength can promote peace around the world, as we saw with the Abraham Accords.

A president who makes decisions from a place of cowardice will get the opposite result — chaos.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.