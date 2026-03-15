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A pedestrian walks down the street toward Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in central London, early morning on Nov. 26, 2025, ahead of the government's budget presentation.
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A pedestrian walks down the street toward Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in Westminster in central London, early morning on Nov. 26, 2025, ahead of the government's budget presentation. (Henry Nicholls - AFP / Getty Images)

Flashback: The UK Girl, 12, Who Was Molested and Raped 10 Times at 4 Places in 1 Night by Multiple Different 'Asian Males'

 By Samuel Short  March 15, 2026 at 4:30am
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As it turns out, the United Kingdom’s problem of shrugging off gang rapes by foreign men dates back decades.

The Oldham Times reported about the case of a young girl, “Sophie,” who in 2006 lived through a horrifying situation involving multiple rapes by “Asian males,” only for police to not act.

Some things never change.

Sophie was 12 years old when she and a few friends went drinking on the Oldham Parish Church property in Oldham, Greater Manchester. There she was assaulted by an “Asian man,” but the police turned her away, telling her to come back with an adult when she was sober.

Her problems continued as two men called her over to them to get in their car. She admitted that she was afraid to go home, so she did.

Three men then sexually assaulted and raped her. Sophie was later dropped off at a park where she asked another man, Sarwar Ali, for directions. He led her into his house and raped her again. Afterward, he gave her money for bus fare and allowed her to leave.

Another man driving by in his car named Shakil Chowdhury offered to help her. He took her to another house, where he and a group of men raped her again.

Every crime was reported to the police, but only Ali and Chowdhury were arrested. The men Sophie encountered at the police station were never charged.

“We have been unable to establish that any significant lines of enquiry were followed to identify and apprehend these offenders,” a review of the incident claims.

Despite CCTV footage of the police station and the gas station where Sophie was taken being available, this evidence did not lead to arrests. Further, astoundingly, condoms were recovered from one of the homes as evidence, but were not used to prosecute four of the five men.

In the aftermath, investigations were done about police completely failing to do their jobs: “No one raised concerns about the apparent failure to protect Sophie when she presented herself at the police station.”

“We believe this is evidence of a significant failing by Greater Manchester Police in its treatment of a vulnerable 12-year-old child,” a report said.

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Ali remained in jail but was released after a bail application. He was in the United Kingdom illegally and at the time of the article was still at large.

Chowdhury received six years in prison. He named other men who participated, but again the police failed to act.

One of those men would later attempt to murder his wife.

Sophie was understandably “shocked and dismayed” with the general lack of effort by police.

But this story could have been written in 2026.

The number of police-recorded rapes in England and Wales has seen a rise since the early 2000s.

Statista tracked 12,295 rapes for 2002-03, a figure that stood at 71,667 for 2024-25.

Could it be that the mass importation of “Asian males” is causing these numbers to skyrocket?

The Center for Policy Studies reported that 4.8 million people arrived in the United Kingdom between 2023 and 2024. The foreign-born population went from 16 percent in 2021 to an estimated 19.6 percent.

These men come from places like Pakistan, where young girls are seen as tools for their evil desires.

The United Kingdom champions diversity, quite literally sacrificing their own at its altar.

Above their actual duties — enforcing the law and keeping Brits safe — authorities would rather be seen as tolerant, open-minded, and accepting of other cultures.

To the onlooker with just an ounce of common sense, they’ve lost their own culture, and their country with it.

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Samuel Short
Sam Short is an Assistant Professor of History with Motlow State Community College in Smyrna, Tennessee. He holds a BA in History from Middle Tennessee State University and an MA in History from University College London. The views expressed in his articles are his own and do not reflect the views or opinions of Motlow State Community College.




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