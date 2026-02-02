Share
Commentary
Comments made by President Barack Obama, right, about immigration in 2013 could easily have been written by President Donald Trump's 2026 speech writers.
Commentary
Comments made by President Barack Obama, right, about immigration in 2013 could easily have been written by President Donald Trump's 2026 speech writers. (Brendan Smialowski - AFP / Getty Images; Jewel Samad - AFP / Getty Images)

FLASHBACK VIDEO: The Barack Obama Video That Anti-ICE Dems Want Buried Forever and That Trump Should Run on TV 24/7

 By Michael Schwarz  February 2, 2026 at 1:39pm
Share

Modern Democrats have turned protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement into their latest phony civil-rights crusade.

Surely a dated-yet-contradictory message from then-President Barack Obama might bring them to their senses, right?

In a viral clip of a 2013 interview posted last week to the social media platform X, Obama took essentially the same position on the enforcement of immigration laws that President Donald Trump has taken, thereby complicating — or so one would assume — the radical anti-ICE views espoused by Democrats nowadays.

“I’m the president of the United States; I’m not the emperor of the United States,” Obama began. “My job is to execute laws that are passed.”

Can you feel the irony building? After all, in a comment about illegal immigration, Obama admitted that he had no choice but to enforce existing laws. To do otherwise — and this surely will confuse the “No Kings” morons — would make him an emperor!

“Congress right now has not changed what I consider to be a broken immigration system,” Obama continued. “And what that means is that we have certain obligations to enforce the laws that are in place, even if we think that, in many cases, the results may be tragic.”

The then-president added that “some stories” of immigration enforcement would “break our hearts.” Meanwhile, the “really inefficient” immigration system would continue to smother the economy.

As of Monday morning, the video had more than 6.5 million views on X.

Trump, of course, could multiply that viewership should he share the Obama video. Perhaps the president could run it on a loop for the White House press corps.

Either way, though, we should not expect even Obama’s words to persuade the millions of brainwashed Democrats who, having abandoned truth for lies and reason for madness, undoubtedly will concoct some imaginary difference between Obama and Trump to justify their mouth-frothing hatred of the latter.

Related:
Video: Witches Are Uniting to Cast Spells on Trump and ICE, and Are Posting Them on Social Media So Others Can Mimic Their Witchcraft

In fact, some brainwashed X users showed us exactly how that might look:

In other words, we should temper our expectations of modern Democrats. After all, not even Obama’s justification for immigration enforcement could persuade those who have chosen rationalization over reason.

Meanwhile, the rest of us know exactly what brought Democrats to this place of hysteria and hypocrisy.

First, at some point, Democrats discovered that illegal immigration boosts their electoral chances. So they opened the borders and welcomed people they perceived as their future voters.

In fact, that discovery might have occurred during Obama’s administration. By 2014, according to ABC News, the then-president had flip-flopped on his obligation to enforce existing immigration laws. The timing of the change, however, matters less than the change itself.

Second, Trump rose to political power in large part by promising to fix the immigration problem Democrats created. If Trump supported it, they had to oppose it.

In short, Trump might win over a few wavering independents by reminding them of Obama’s words. But Democrats are probably too far gone to respond to actual, evidence-based persuasion.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Michael Schwarz
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.
Michael Schwarz holds a Ph.D. in History and has taught at multiple colleges and universities. He has published one book and numerous essays on Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and the Early U.S. Republic. He loves dogs, baseball, and freedom. After meandering spiritually through most of early adulthood, he has rediscovered his faith in midlife and is eager to continue learning about it from the great Christian thinkers.




FLASHBACK VIDEO: The Barack Obama Video That Anti-ICE Dems Want Buried Forever and That Trump Should Run on TV 24/7
Newsom Reveals the Cruelest Thing Ever Said About Him - It Was From His Mom, It's Priceless, and He Doesn't Realize How Bizarre His Response Seems to Normal People
Celebrities Try to Lecture Americans with Flood of Anti-ICE Virtue Signalling at Grammys
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and AG Keith Ellison Set to Testify Before Congress About Massive Fraud Allegations
Hillary Clinton's Hit Piece Against Several Christian Leaders Doesn't Get the Response She Was Hoping for: 'I've Never Been More Proud'
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation