FLASHBACK VIDEO: The Barack Obama Video That Anti-ICE Dems Want Buried Forever and That Trump Should Run on TV 24/7

Modern Democrats have turned protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement into their latest phony civil-rights crusade.

Surely a dated-yet-contradictory message from then-President Barack Obama might bring them to their senses, right?

In a viral clip of a 2013 interview posted last week to the social media platform X, Obama took essentially the same position on the enforcement of immigration laws that President Donald Trump has taken, thereby complicating — or so one would assume — the radical anti-ICE views espoused by Democrats nowadays.

“I’m the president of the United States; I’m not the emperor of the United States,” Obama began. “My job is to execute laws that are passed.”

Can you feel the irony building? After all, in a comment about illegal immigration, Obama admitted that he had no choice but to enforce existing laws. To do otherwise — and this surely will confuse the “No Kings” morons — would make him an emperor!

“Congress right now has not changed what I consider to be a broken immigration system,” Obama continued. “And what that means is that we have certain obligations to enforce the laws that are in place, even if we think that, in many cases, the results may be tragic.”

The then-president added that “some stories” of immigration enforcement would “break our hearts.” Meanwhile, the “really inefficient” immigration system would continue to smother the economy.

As of Monday morning, the video had more than 6.5 million views on X.

2013. Obama is asked why his administration is deporting so many people and separating families. Obama: I’m the President, not the Emperor. I have to enforce the law even if it is tragic and heartbreaking. pic.twitter.com/r3aeS5fPqL — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 25, 2026

Trump, of course, could multiply that viewership should he share the Obama video. Perhaps the president could run it on a loop for the White House press corps.

Either way, though, we should not expect even Obama’s words to persuade the millions of brainwashed Democrats who, having abandoned truth for lies and reason for madness, undoubtedly will concoct some imaginary difference between Obama and Trump to justify their mouth-frothing hatred of the latter.

In fact, some brainwashed X users showed us exactly how that might look:

Crazy how he did that without killing people — Jedi Knight ™ (@sirferrell2) January 25, 2026

Crazy how Obama could get the job done without taking US citizens and legal residents — Allan Pichardo (@allanpichardo) January 25, 2026

He wasn’t separating families As for the deportations, I didn’t even know about them? You know why? Because it wasn’t an ego project for him not did he weaponize ICE against blue states, not did he tell them to get it done by any means necessary — AuditTheRhetoric 📚 (@bookkeepPLUS) January 25, 2026

He clearly didn’t run the country like a show business going after everybody. His administration knew precisely who the undocumented immigrants were, where they lived or worked, and got them removed. That’s how you do it. — Sriram (@SriramMadras) January 26, 2026

ICE under Obama wasnt a violent thug police force. It quietly but efficiently did its job with no unnecessary force — The changeling Prince 1 (@godsworstidiot) January 25, 2026

Difference is innocent people aren’t being shot in the face dawg. That and Obama deported mostly criminals. — Yauq (@Yauq17) January 25, 2026

In other words, we should temper our expectations of modern Democrats. After all, not even Obama’s justification for immigration enforcement could persuade those who have chosen rationalization over reason.

Meanwhile, the rest of us know exactly what brought Democrats to this place of hysteria and hypocrisy.

First, at some point, Democrats discovered that illegal immigration boosts their electoral chances. So they opened the borders and welcomed people they perceived as their future voters.

In fact, that discovery might have occurred during Obama’s administration. By 2014, according to ABC News, the then-president had flip-flopped on his obligation to enforce existing immigration laws. The timing of the change, however, matters less than the change itself.

Second, Trump rose to political power in large part by promising to fix the immigration problem Democrats created. If Trump supported it, they had to oppose it.

In short, Trump might win over a few wavering independents by reminding them of Obama’s words. But Democrats are probably too far gone to respond to actual, evidence-based persuasion.

