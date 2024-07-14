Share
Commentary

Flashback Video: When Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson Said 'Put a Bullet in Donald Trump'

 By Michael Austin  July 14, 2024 at 10:23am
On Friday, following the shooting of former President Donald Trump, the left let their mask slip.

We all saw firsthand not only an unwillingness to take responsibility for their heated, over-the-top “Trump is Hitler” rhetoric, but also something far worse.

One anti-Trumper even once used careless rhetoric saying Trump’s opponents need to “put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

That anti-Trumper, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson, appears to have been talking metaphorically with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in a 2015 interview wherein he said the above.

“The donor class can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘Oh, well, don’t worry, this will work itself out.’ They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said, according to the official transcript.

“And that’s a fact. They’re still going to eventually have to figure out ways to find candidates that are going to be of the caliber and the quality level to post up against Hillary Clinton …”

But nevertheless, using such irresponsible and violent rhetoric is dangerous and wrong.

Are Trump-haters responsible for what happened on Saturday?

The left’s reaction to the shooting wasn’t any better than their rhetoric leading up to it. We saw them, one, blame Trump and his supporters for the shooting and two, warn Americans about how dangerous Republicans are for being angry that their candidate was shot.

There is a total unwillingness and inability on the part of the media to practice any small level of introspection.

They can’t even fathom to think, “Wait a minute, we called Trump Hitler for years on end. Could that have helped create this moment?”

Make no mistake: The media and Democrats alike have helped bring us to this moment.

That said, don’t expect them to take any responsibility.

Instead, as we’ve seen already, they’ll twist the news of this assassination attempt for their own purposes, using it to further argue that Trump is a dangerous totalitarian.

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




