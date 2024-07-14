Flashback Video: When Lincoln Project's Rick Wilson Said 'Put a Bullet in Donald Trump'

On Friday, following the shooting of former President Donald Trump, the left let their mask slip.

We all saw firsthand not only an unwillingness to take responsibility for their heated, over-the-top “Trump is Hitler” rhetoric, but also something far worse.

One anti-Trumper even once used careless rhetoric saying Trump’s opponents need to “put a bullet in Donald Trump.”

That anti-Trumper, Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson, appears to have been talking metaphorically with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes in a 2015 interview wherein he said the above.

Flashback to Lincoln Project cofounder Rick Wilson in 2023:

“They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump.” The mainstream media has the audacity to say that Trump’s rhetoric incites violence. pic.twitter.com/8mr21HhgU7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) July 14, 2024

“The donor class can’t just sit back on the sidelines and say, ‘Oh, well, don’t worry, this will work itself out.’ They’re still going to have to go out and put a bullet in Donald Trump,” Wilson said, according to the official transcript.

“And that’s a fact. They’re still going to eventually have to figure out ways to find candidates that are going to be of the caliber and the quality level to post up against Hillary Clinton …”

But nevertheless, using such irresponsible and violent rhetoric is dangerous and wrong.

The left’s reaction to the shooting wasn’t any better than their rhetoric leading up to it. We saw them, one, blame Trump and his supporters for the shooting and two, warn Americans about how dangerous Republicans are for being angry that their candidate was shot.

There is a total unwillingness and inability on the part of the media to practice any small level of introspection.

They can’t even fathom to think, “Wait a minute, we called Trump Hitler for years on end. Could that have helped create this moment?”

A retrospective of how the Leftist media continuously compared Trump to Hitler: pic.twitter.com/MQcdTexgkC — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 14, 2024

I still don’t understand the response of Dem officials and liberal pundits. If Trump is Hitler, who will build concentration camps for his critics and never permit another US election — all of which they claim — why would they lament this attack and pray for his recovery? pic.twitter.com/NCYit6jheX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 14, 2024

Make no mistake: The media and Democrats alike have helped bring us to this moment.

That said, don’t expect them to take any responsibility.

Instead, as we’ve seen already, they’ll twist the news of this assassination attempt for their own purposes, using it to further argue that Trump is a dangerous totalitarian.

