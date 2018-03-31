The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
Politics
Print

FLASHBACK: Video of Trump’s Easter Egg Roll Goes Viral

By Ted Goodman
March 31, 2018 at 7:29am

Print

Last year, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House grounds, and video surfaced of the president signing red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Politico tweeted the following video, asserting that the president had signed a kid’s hat and then proceeded to toss it into the crowd.

The video appears to show the president grab a hat, sign it and throw it into the crowd away from the individual who originally handed him the hat. The video posted by Politico shifts to a different angle four seconds in. The two videos meshed together create the effect of Trump grabbing a hat from a specific child and then tossing it into the crowd.

Alex Griswold of the Washington Free Beacon sent out a tweet that attempted to clear things up.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

Then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer read “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” to children and enlisted the help of a well-dressed 5-year-old who did not appear as enthused as Spicer.

First lady Melania Trump read “Party Animals,” a 2010 children’s book by actress and performer Kathie Lee Gifford. “I really like the book because it shows that we are all different, but we are all the same,” the first lady explained to the children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also read to the children Monday. He read a book about someone named P.J. that didn’t want to be a skunk because they stink.

The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson got in on the reading session. Carson read “The Grouchy Lady Bug” to children accompanied with his wife Candy.

RELATED: Congressman: FBI Claims McCabe ‘Lied Four Times’ About Leaks

“Honored to read “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle to all the children at the 139th @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll w/my wife, @CandyCarson,” he wrote.

During the event, the president and first lady wrote letters that will be sent to soldiers serving oversees. The president and his wife, along with their son Barron, joined children on a picnic table to write the letters.

A version of this article previously appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website in April 2017. 

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump, Easter, Melania Trump, White House

By: Ted Goodman on March 31, 2018 at 7:29am

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Tim Pearce

Kemerovo, Siberia mall fire

Dozens Dead After 40 Schoolchildren Were Locked Inside Burning Movie Theater

Randy DeSoto

Pope_Francis_(1)

Pope Francis: There Is No Hell

Gabrielle Okun

Hero Who Hid Jewish Children in Laundry Baskets from Nazis Dies at 107

Dick Morris

Dick Morris: Big Blow to Mueller — Flynn May Walk

Dick Morris

special prosecutor Robert Mueller

Dick Morris: Is This Finally the End of Mueller?

Michael Bastasch

California Threatening to Sue Trump if They Can’t Be Exempt from Fuel Laws

Chris Agee

David Hogg (2)

David Hogg’s College Applications Aren’t Going the Way He Hoped

Rebekah Baker

Hillary Says People Want Her to Go Away Because She’s a Woman

Recently Posted