FLASHBACK: Video of Trump’s Easter Egg Roll Goes Viral

Last year, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the 139th annual Easter Egg Roll on the White House grounds, and video surfaced of the president signing red “Make America Great Again” hats.

Politico tweeted the following video, asserting that the president had signed a kid’s hat and then proceeded to toss it into the crowd.

A kid asks Trump to sign his hat at the White House Easter Egg Roll. The president signs … and then tosses the hat into the crowd. pic.twitter.com/7ExdhpO97H — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2017

The video appears to show the president grab a hat, sign it and throw it into the crowd away from the individual who originally handed him the hat. The video posted by Politico shifts to a different angle four seconds in. The two videos meshed together create the effect of Trump grabbing a hat from a specific child and then tossing it into the crowd.

Alex Griswold of the Washington Free Beacon sent out a tweet that attempted to clear things up.

Just another day on www dot twitter dot com pic.twitter.com/5GkhNB3yOv — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2017

Then-White House press secretary Sean Spicer read “How to Catch the Easter Bunny” to children and enlisted the help of a well-dressed 5-year-old who did not appear as enthused as Spicer.

Sean Spicer read the book "How To Catch The Easter Bunny" to a group of kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll https://t.co/TzFnCTbz7b pic.twitter.com/J5sCuLXrO2 — CNN (@CNN) April 17, 2017

First lady Melania Trump read “Party Animals,” a 2010 children’s book by actress and performer Kathie Lee Gifford. “I really like the book because it shows that we are all different, but we are all the same,” the first lady explained to the children.

FLOTUS Melania Trump reads to kids at her first Easter Egg Roll at the White House. "I hope you enjoyed the book!" https://t.co/FHDQHtUTL0 pic.twitter.com/MCwnNmG2FC — ABC News (@ABC) April 17, 2017

Attorney General Jeff Sessions also read to the children Monday. He read a book about someone named P.J. that didn’t want to be a skunk because they stink.

AG Jeff Sessions reads a bunny story to kids at the #WhiteHouseEasterEggRoll pic.twitter.com/ewzOLnVj8E — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) April 17, 2017

The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson got in on the reading session. Carson read “The Grouchy Lady Bug” to children accompanied with his wife Candy.

“Honored to read “The Grouchy Ladybug” by Eric Carle to all the children at the 139th @WhiteHouse Easter Egg Roll w/my wife, @CandyCarson,” he wrote.

During the event, the president and first lady wrote letters that will be sent to soldiers serving oversees. The president and his wife, along with their son Barron, joined children on a picnic table to write the letters.

