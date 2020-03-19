Flashback: WHO Went to Bat for China, Said Coronavirus Isn't Contagious

A months-old post from the World Health Organization reveals a dangerous disregard for the novel coronavirus, and shows that the globalist organization was worryingly parroting the apparent lies of the communist Chinese.

The uncovered tweet comes from Jan. 14, months before much of the world was plunged into lockdowns and quarantines.

“Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China],” WHO wrote on Twitter.

Following the post was a small emoji of China’s red-and-yellow communist banner.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

Of course, not only is the novel coronavirus, now known as SARS-CoV-2, a highly contagious pathogen, it causes the potentially fatal COVID-19 disease now paralyzing much of the world.

Despite China’s previous outbreak lies, the World Health Organization chose to parrot the country’s “investigations” to its over 6 million Twitter followers.

It wouldn’t take long for the truth to come to light.

Days after the WHO’s encouraging post, it was becoming increasingly clear that the virus was not only out of containment, but that it spread at a worryingly rapid pace.

The virus quickly reached into many Asian countries, and even hopped the Pacific Ocean to the Americas.

Europe soon began experiencing its first cases, and would become the epicenter of the epidemic less than three months after WHO post.

Despite COVID-19’s now-worldwide presence, it should never be forgotten that the virus not only originated in China, but that the deceit of the country’s communist government led to the pandemic we now have.

Politicians including President Donald Trump are now locked in a war of words with the left over giving the virus a common name based on its origin. While Democrats and many in the media claim calling it the “Chinese virus” is racist, the name does hold China’s feet to the fire when it comes to the country’s deadly lies.

It’s worth mentioning that “Chinese” is a nationality, not a race. While the majority in China are ethnically Han, minorities like Korean, Uyghurs, and others exist in great numbers inside the country’s borders.

While the WHO, Democrats, and their media allies go to war with Trump to seemingly protect the Chinese, government it can never be forgotten that it was that country — and its rulers — that landed the world in this mess in the first place.

Even now, new evidence is emerging that China knew about the deadly pathogen’s frightening spread a full month before health officials claimed to have discovered it.

It remains to be seen what other damning evidence will filter its way past China’s censors, but one thing is for certain: This Asian giant needs to be held accountable for what it released into the world.

