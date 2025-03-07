Democrats crossed the proverbial Rubicon earlier this week, and some of them seem to regret it.

They cannot do anything about it, however, for they have made their deal with the devil.

Thursday on the social media platform X, Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California described an incident in which a flight attendant chased him down at the airport in Chicago and chastised him for congressional Democrats’ appalling behavior during President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress on Tuesday evening.

“Sir, I am a Democrat but the way the party behaved was embarrassing. Made us look heartless,” the flight attendant, Jim Barrett, reportedly said.

Even for those of us who expect the worst of Democrats, their antics defied belief.

First, Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas refused to stop heckling the president. House Speaker Mike Johnson then ordered the sergeant at arms to remove Green from the chamber. On Thursday, the House voted to formally censure the Texas congressman.

It got worse — much worse. Democrats refused to stand, applaud, or in any way acknowledge an American prisoner liberated from Russia, the families of two American females murdered by illegal aliens, and a 13-year-old brain cancer survivor with a passion for law enforcement, whom Trump, in a heartwarming moment, made an honorary member of the Secret Service.

Nothing warms Democrats’ hearts except perhaps men in women’s sports and the prospect of more war in Ukraine.

“I don’t care who is up there, you stand for the boy with cancer. Be more rational & get your act together,” Barrett continued.

Jim Barrett, a flight attendant, politely chased me down at Chicago Airport. “Sir, I am a Democrat but the way the party behaved was embarrassing. Made us look heartless. I don’t care who is up there, you stand for the boy with cancer. Be more rational & get your act together.” — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 6, 2025

In a follow-up post, Khanna did little more than prove his own cowardice.

“I replied that a few of us did stand and clap and we must be the party that still believes in kindness, decency, and trying to bring people together,” he wrote.

I replied that a few of us did stand and clap and we must be the party that still believes in kindness, decency, and trying to bring people together. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) March 6, 2025

Still believes? When did Democrats start believing in any of those things?

On Monday night, for instance, the party of “decency” in the Senate voted against a bill that would have prevented federally funded schools from allowing males to compete in female athletics.

Then, during Trump’s speech on Tuesday, elected legislators from the party of “kindness” practically oozed venom from their hate-filled eyes.

Nothing has really changed since then. Democrats simply discovered that the viewing public found them and their antics revolting. According to a CNN poll, 80 percent of viewers characterized Green’s behavior as “inappropriate.”

Likewise, social media users have blasted the Democrats for their petulance and callousness.

Meanwhile, a CBS poll showed that an overwhelming majority of viewers approved of Trump’s speech. The president received a 76 percent approval rating overall and similar numbers for his handling of crucial issues.

Thus, Khanna and his fellow Democrats have not had changes of heart. If they had, they would not have bickered among themselves over “strategy” and “optics,” as they reportedly did afterward.

The bottom line is that Democrats who understand their own interests have recognized that Tuesday night was an unmitigated disaster for the party. Still, they cannot change, for they have made that deal with the devil.

The “deal” requires elected Democrats to personify the seething hatred that animates their lunatic base. Democrats cannot, without alienating that base, show decency toward Trump, his supporters, or anything in their general orbit. If they do, they will lose primary elections in deep-blue districts. Democratic voters will choose someone more reliably unhinged.

In sum, if Trump honors a child who survived brain cancer, Democrats cannot applaud because — Trump. That is the dark logic that flows inexorably from Democrats’ insane, narcissistic, and, in many cases, demonic worldview.

