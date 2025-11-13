Flight Carrying Four Congressmen Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger's 'Fascist State' Meltdown

A plane carrying four members of Congress to Washington was diverted Tuesday due to a disruptive passenger.

The American Airlines flight was carrying four Arizona representatives — Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton and Republican Reps. Eli Crane, Andy Biggs, and Paul Gosar from Phoenix.

The congressmen were returning to Washington to participate in Wednesday’s vote that ended the government shutdown.

However, about two hours and 41 minutes into the flight, it was diverted to Kansas City International Airport, according to the Kansas City Star.

Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight. We’re making emergency stop in Kansas City to remove disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo. — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) November 12, 2025



“Flying to DC rn to vote no on CR that fails to lower health care costs. @RepEliCrane, @RepAndyBiggsAZ & @RepGosar all on this flight,” Stanton posted on X.

“We’re making emergency stop in Kansas City to remove disruptive passenger. None of my colleagues is the disruptor. Freedom Caucus losing its mojo,” he posted.

Stanton later thanked police for handling the situation without any undue commotion.

On a serious note, thank you Kansas City police for handling the situation professionally and without incident. pic.twitter.com/crhr4yKUZg — Greg Stanton (@gregstantonaz) November 12, 2025

A video posted to X showed the female passenger being escorted off the plane.

“Sorry, folks. We live in a fascist state,” she said as she left.

The woman was not charged with any crime, the Kansas City Star reported.

Sadly, also on this flight with the Congressmen. “We live in a fascist state” were the parting words. https://t.co/m6ASlatES4 pic.twitter.com/HqFqFc8FZ3 — Adam Burtner (@Adam_Burtner) November 12, 2025

The plane went on to Washington.

Details of the disruption were not released.

“On Nov. 11, American Airlines flight 1218, with service from Phoenix (PHX) to Washington, DC (DCA), diverted to Kansas City (MCI) due to a disruptive customer,” American Airlines said in a statement, according to KSHB-TV.

“Law enforcement met the flight and removed the customer, and the flight later re-departed for DCA, where it landed normally. We thank our customers for their patience and our crew members for their professionalism,” the statement said.

