Flight Nightmare: Man Lowers Mask to Drink, That's When 'Karen' Punches and Spits on Him, But He Gets Final Word

A shocking midair confrontation captured in a viral video has landed one violent passenger in FBI custody as the nation reacts to the bizarre scene.

In a video shared on Twitter, a woman yelled at an older man to stand up and put his mask on as the man protested that he was eating and the woman herself had her mask around her chin.

It’s one of those things that we’ve grown to expect in this pandemic-crazed world, yet the degree to which this incident escalated certainly should give us pause over just how badly the division seems to be getting.

It is unclear how the altercation started, but both the woman and the man grew increasingly irate as the former yelled at the latter to put his mask on.

“Stand your a** up!” she told him. “Stand your a** up!”

The man, calling her a “Karen,” objected that he had been drinking and told her to sit down, also pointing out her own mask was down.

“You’re a godd***, Karen. Sit down!” he said angrily.

As the flight attendants tried to intervene and detain the woman, the two continued to shout at each other. He ultimately called her a “b****.”

She froze in shock, and then lashed out at him, punching him in the face.

“That’s assault!” he told her. “Now you’re going to jail!”

She then appeared to spit on the man, after which he said, “Now you spit on me, now you’re double going to jail.”

“You f***ing piece of s***!” she shouted as the situation continued to deteriorate.

Finally, as the flight attendants struggled to control the woman, even appearing to try to push her back from the man’s seat with the drink tray, two large male passengers stood up and adroitly grabbed and guided the woman away from the scene.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar and blasphemous language that some viewers may find offensive.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored | Atlanta News (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

According to The Daily Wire, the woman seen in the video was promptly taken into custody by police and then the FBI after the flight landed in Atlanta.

WSB-TV reported that police were called to Hartsfield-Jackson International in response to an unruly passenger aboard the flight between Tampa, Florida, and Atlanta.

Atlanta police officers and Delta employees were waiting at the gate to take her into custody. Passengers exiting the plane told the outlet that the woman was Patricia Cornwall and that she’d caused the disturbance on the flight that resulted in a passenger and employees being injured.

“Investigators then detained Cornwall and contacted the FBI who then took her into custody,” WSB reported.

“There is no word at this time as to the extent of the injuries employees and passengers suffered or what charges Cornwall will face.”

Police have not released any details on the incident.

A Delta representative said, “Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight. Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft.”

If this is how we’re seeing out the end of 2021, I don’t even want to know what the end of next year is going to be like.

It is unclear what this woman’s mental, emotional and spiritual states are, but the Good Lord can see into her heart and we ought to pray he works in it. (The same could be said for the man, whose harsh words were anything but godly.)

We do know that Americans who emphatically support mask mandates do so because they believe that adhering to masking protocol is morally right, so there is a good chance that this unruly flyer thought she was verbally assaulting her fellow passenger for a virtuous cause.

This ugly exchange is a very powerful commentary on the state of public discourse today and how Americans handle the issues over which we currently tend to so adamantly disagree.

The woman seemed to be so blinded by her own seething contempt for this maskless man that she failed to notice her own face was uncovered during the whole of the documented altercation. She would go on to further violate even pre-pandemic standards for personal space and hygiene in her fitful rage by seemingly spitting in his face.

Certain Americans seem to have become so outraged at their neighbor’s perceived moral failings that they have utterly abandoned even the most basic moral standards for how to treat other human beings.

We see this in the way triggered keyboard warriors yell and curse at strangers on the internet over differing views and the way digital mobs, public figures and woke corporate America gang up against perceived thought criminals who dare to differ from the accepted progressive and statist narratives.

Have the people who are willing to go all-in to shame their neighbors in public, scream for the government to be given more power, and turn their hearts against those who had the slightest perceived moral blemish on their record ever been on the right side of history?

Yet, as survivors of totalitarian regimes and Christian martyrs throughout history could tell you, those who scorn, target and attack ideological dissidents often thoroughly believe they are in the right.

Even Christ the Lord warned his followers during his ministry on Earth that there would come a time for them. “They will put you out of the synagogues. Indeed, the hour is coming when whoever kills you will think he is offering service to God.” (John 16:2)

However, let us not forget that Paul himself was once one of those who attacked and persecuted the followers of Christ before he would be humbled by the Lord and become a great apostle.

Christ himself asked the Lord to forgive the Roman soldiers who did not know what they were doing when they nailed him to a cross.

Many of the hearts that have grown hardened against their fellow man deeply yearn for what is authentically righteous and true, and I believe their anger speaks of the deep discontent they feel with their utter failure to right the wrongs of the universe by hating on others instead of knowing and being redeemed by Christ’s love.

As wickedness abounds and the hatred of the world grows, let us not forget that we serve the God who died for us while we were still in sin so that we can go out and both preach and live the Gospel in this dying world.

