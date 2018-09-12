Florence Labeled ‘Storm of a Lifetime’ as Gargantuan Waves Speed Toward Carolina Coast

Hurricane Florence, which was downgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane, was measured to have 83-foot waves early on Wednesday.

The potentially devastating storm is rushing toward the East Coast at a speed that makes experts predict that it will be back up to a Category 4 by Thursday morning, Fox News reported.

It is expected that Florence, with its massive waves, could do the most monetary damage of any storm to hit the continental United States. Analytics firm CoreLogic estimates the “reconstruction cost value” could be over $170 billion.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the gargantuan waves are “produced by being trapped along with very strong winds moving in the same direction of the storm’s motion.”

TRENDING: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

ABC News reported that a National Weather Center said Florence will likely be “the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast” on Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for North and South Carolina as well as Virginia, according to Fox News.

The state of emergency will allow for federal relief aid to be allocated to those areas following the storm’s landfall.

Do you agree with mandatory evacuations? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

All three of those states have also ordered mass evacuations.

The president added his recommendation to those of state and local officials and said that those in the path of the storm should remove themselves without delay.

It is imperative that everyone follow local evacuation orders. This storm is extremely dangerous. Be SAFE! #HurricaneFlorence https://t.co/94Ue4e26PD pic.twitter.com/KvF54CwomW — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2018

Earlier Wednesday morning, the president assured the nation that relief workers were ready to step in and help those affected by the storm. “FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. Be safe!” he wrote on Twitter.

Fox News reported that the Federal Emergency Management Association associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery, Jeff Byard, referred to Florence as “a very dangerous storm.”

“This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast,” Bayard said.

9/12 11:00 AM EDT: Here are the Key Messages for #Hurricane #Florence. The full advisory is at: https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/HQ5pqRroGs — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2018

Additionally, Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall over South Carolina, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, and drive its high winds and torrential rainfall directly over two nuclear power plants.

The plants expected to be affected will be the Brunswick Nuclear Plant, which is located 30 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant in New Hill, North Carolina, about 23 miles from Raleigh.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.