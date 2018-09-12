SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Florence Labeled ‘Storm of a Lifetime’ as Gargantuan Waves Speed Toward Carolina Coast

By Savannah Pointer
at 3:25pm
Print

Hurricane Florence, which was downgraded to a Category 3 Hurricane, was measured to have 83-foot waves early on Wednesday.

The potentially devastating storm is rushing toward the East Coast at a speed that makes experts predict that it will be back up to a Category 4 by Thursday morning, Fox News reported.

It is expected that Florence, with its massive waves, could do the most monetary damage of any storm to hit the continental United States. Analytics firm CoreLogic estimates the “reconstruction cost value” could be over $170 billion.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the gargantuan waves are “produced by being trapped along with very strong winds moving in the same direction of the storm’s motion.”

TRENDING: Twitter Suspends Benghazi Hero for Mocking Obama

ABC News reported that a National Weather Center said Florence will likely be “the storm of a lifetime for portions of the Carolina coast” on Tuesday night.

President Donald Trump has declared a state of emergency for North and South Carolina as well as Virginia, according to Fox News.

The state of emergency will allow for federal relief aid to be allocated to those areas following the storm’s landfall.

Do you agree with mandatory evacuations?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

All three of those states have also ordered mass evacuations.

The president added his recommendation to those of state and local officials and said that those in the path of the storm should remove themselves without delay.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the president assured the nation that relief workers were ready to step in and help those affected by the storm. “FEMA, First Responders and Law Enforcement are supplied and ready. Be safe!” he wrote on Twitter.

Fox News reported that the Federal Emergency Management Association associate administrator for the Office of Response and Recovery, Jeff Byard, referred to Florence as “a very dangerous storm.”

“This is going to be a Mike Tyson punch to the Carolina coast,” Bayard said.

Additionally, Hurricane Florence is expected to make landfall over South Carolina, according to Fox News Senior Meteorologist Janice Dean, and drive its high winds and torrential rainfall directly over two nuclear power plants.

The plants expected to be affected will be the Brunswick Nuclear Plant, which is located 30 miles south of Wilmington, North Carolina, and the Shearon Harris Nuclear Power Plant in New Hill, North Carolina, about 23 miles from Raleigh.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Leggett, North Carolina, Mayorn Gary Skelton and his wife, Jackie, were found murdered in their home last week.CBS 17 screen shot

3 Arrested After Mayor and His Wife Found Murdered in Home

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.