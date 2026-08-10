Florida AG Says Sophie Cunningham Hit Would Have Resulted in Charges if Game Had Been Played in His State

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said the WNBA would have faced a different response in his state after Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington hit Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham during Saturday night’s game.

“The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida, because I’ll be charging people with assault,” Uthmeier wrote on X after the viral incident.

The WNBA knows better than to play games down here in Florida, because I’ll be charging people with assault. https://t.co/wryaIdyFz3 — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) August 8, 2026

Uthmeier added more context to his statement after Fox News shared his original post on X on Sunday.

“I should probably clarify… assault and battery,” Uthmeier wrote.

I should probably clarify … assault and battery. https://t.co/EFQfdtFSAB — James Uthmeier (@JamesUthmeierFL) August 9, 2026

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The comments came after Carrington was ejected for striking Cunningham in the head and neck in a vicious hit.

Cunningham drove toward the basket for a layup when Carrington chased her from behind and intentionally struck her.

DiJonai Carrington was assessed a Flagrant 2 and was ejected from the game after this play. pic.twitter.com/WRapu4lqHX — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2026

Cunningham fell hard to the floor but immediately got up and confronted Carrington while bleeding from the mouth.

The officials reviewed the contact and assessed Carrington a Flagrant 2 foul, because the hit was blatantly intentional.

The ruling meant Carrington was automatically ejected from the game, a ruling she would later attribute to racism.

Carrington soon thereafter posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE @indianafever” on her Threads account.

🚨WOW: WNBA player DiJonai Carrington just HIT Sophie Cunningham in the face, knocking her to the ground, and then posted “white privilege” after she got ejected. Pray for Sophie Cunningham. She doesn’t deserve this abuse. pic.twitter.com/bZHrnMoUAl — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) August 8, 2026

Cunningham last month advocated for protecting girls in sports from boys and men pretending to be women.

She has since drawn the ire of much of the left and her peers in women’s basketball, as the WNBA reacts to two former NBA players announcing their intent to join the league and identify as women.

EXCLUSIVE: Former NBA first-round pick Royce White says he’s declaring for the 2027 WNBA Draft, claiming he now identifies as transgender for the purpose of playing professional basketball. The 6-foot-8 former Houston Rockets draft pick follows fellow former NBA player Enes… pic.twitter.com/yUI8NdoiaX — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 8, 2026

It came y’all… My 1st wig! Tomorrow I test it on the court. This is my feminine era glow up, did I slay? If y’all don’t “yassss queen” you’re transphobic. I really don’t understand all the hatred, I just want to play some hoops with my fellow ladies. 💅🏽 Royce White for U.S.… pic.twitter.com/I98XCP6TFh — Royce White 🇺🇸 (@Highway_30) August 9, 2026

After careful consideration and reviewing the current eligibility guidelines,

I’m officially declaring myself a @WNBA prospect. If simply declaring who you are is all that’s required, then I meet every single requirement necessary to compete in the WNBA. My team and I have… pic.twitter.com/msncUZUT1J — Enes Kanter FREEDOM (@EnesFreedom) August 7, 2026

Saturday’s hit on Cunningham came after sports fans have watched Caitlin Clark, her Fever teammate, being targeted by similar hard hits during her three WNBA seasons.

The WNBA has shown no apparent interest in protecting either player, despite the fact that both are big draws for people who likely would otherwise not watch the struggling league.

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