Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier speaks at the National Conservative Convention in Washington D.C., on Sept. 3. (Dominic Gwinn - Middle East Images - AFP / Getty Images)

Florida Arrests Man Who Allegedly Threatened to Kill Major Conservative Figure

 By Michael Austin  October 22, 2025 at 7:48am
Officials in the state of Florida announced that a man was arrested for allegedly making threats against Jewish conservative commentators in the state.

Nicholas Ray of Spring, Texas, has been charged with extortion, written threats to kill, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to Politico.

Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier revealed on Monday that the Office of Statewide Prosecution “was notified of multiple, specific death threats made to Jewish conservative media members who live in Florida” sometime last week.

“After an investigation, we obtained an arrest warrant for Nicholas Ray,” Uthmeier added.

“Ray is now in custody and will be extradited to Florida to face charges of extortion, written threats to kill, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.”

Laura Loomer, a conservative activist, revealed on X that she, along with Newsweek editor-at-large Josh Hammer and Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon, were among the figures allegedly targeted by Ray.

“Over the last week, I have been in frequent communication with Law enforcement in Florida at FDLE regarding CREDIBLE threats made against my life and the lives of several other Jewish and pro-Israel conservatives,” Loomer wrote.

“I became one of Nicholas Ray’s targets because he was radicalized by the false accusations that I am a foreign agent, and then he proceeded to make a serious and credible threat against my life,” she asserted.

Loomer also thanked Uthmeier for “his strong leadership in addressing political violence, and the officers and detectives at FDLE who worked diligently to protect me and others.”

“Just a reminder that making threats to kill someone online is a crime, and you can and will be arrested for doing so!” she added.

Hammer and Dillon each offered brief words of gratitude to Uthmeier below his post.

Law enforcement officials in Florida had created a lengthy list of apparent anti-Semitic threats of violence from the user “@zionistarescum,” according to Politico.

The user had apparently accused various individuals of being agents of the Israeli government.

Investigators obtained data from X, AT&T, and Charter Communications in order to find Ray.

