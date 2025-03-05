Florida Attorney General Issues Search Warrants and Subpoenas for Andrew and Tristan Tate

Florida Republican Attorney General James Uthmeier announced that his office launched an active criminal investigation into the conduct of online influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate following their unexpected arrival in Florida.

Uthmeier said on social media Tuesday that the British-American brothers, who used to run a webcam pornography business and have been charged in Romania for human trafficking, face search warrants and subpoenas in the Sunshine State.

“Last week, I directed my office to work with our law enforcement partners to conduct a preliminary inquiry into Andrew and Tristan Tate,” Uthmeier said.

“Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” he added.

Jeremy Redfern, who serves as the communications director for Uthmeier, added on social media, “When we said Florida is a law and order state, what did you think that meant?”

The Tates arrived in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, last week after their travel restrictions in Romania were lifted.

The controversial brothers were arrested late in 2022 over their alleged involvement in a criminal network that lured women to Romania, after which they allegedly experienced sexual exploitation.

The Tates deny the accusations.

Uthmeier and his team launched the inquiry after Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who appointed Uthmeier to serve in his current role after he worked as the executive’s chief of staff for the past four years, rebuked the brothers’ presence in Florida.

He told reporters, “Florida is not a place where you’re welcome with that type of conduct.”

DeSantis said that his team was not told about the arrival of the Tates until the media had already broken the story.

“I don’t know how it came to this. We were not involved,” DeSantis said, noting that federal officials have the authority to decide who enters the country.

“We were not notified. I found out through the media.”

DeSantis noted at the time, “Our Attorney General, James Uthmeier, is looking at what state hooks and jurisdictions we may have to be able to deal with this.”

Uthmeier previously said that “Florida has zero tolerance for human trafficking and violence against women” and promised that “if any of these alleged crimes trigger Florida jurisdiction, we will hold them accountable.”

