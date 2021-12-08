Whether during a chase or by chance, somebody dropped a whole lot of cocaine into the waters off the Florida Keys.

A package containing nearly 70 pounds of cocaine was found by a boater who turned the haul over to authorities.

The drugs were found at sea off Islamorada in the Upper Keys, Customs and Border Protection Division Chief Adam Hoffner said, according to the Miami Herald.

“Over the weekend, a Good Samaritan discovered over 1 million dollars in cocaine floating at sea near the Florida Keys. The package contained nearly 69 lbs. of cocaine. #BorderPatrol agents with support from @USCGSoutheast recovered the drugs,” Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin tweeted.

The find was rare, but not unprecedented.

In March, a haul of 25 bricks of cocaine was found floating in the Keyes as well.

“On Wednesday, a Good Samaritan discovered 68 lbs. of cocaine valued at over 1.5 million dollars floating in the #FloridaKeys. The individual noticed a large black bundle wrapped in tape & contacted local authorities. The bag contained 25 bricks of cocaine,” Martin tweeted.

A report on Patch from May noted that bundles of drugs keep appearing around the Keys, sometimes at sea and sometimes on the shore.

On April 30, a boater off Key Largo hauled in about 73 pounds of cocaine valued at $1.7 million.

The very next day, a boater made the catch of a 62-pound haul of marijuana valued at $100,000.

Last December, 74 pounds of cocaine were near Sugarloaf Key, while in July, 50 pounds of cocaine valued at $884,000 was found.

Last August, 130 pounds of marijuana worth about $260,000 was found near Key Colony Beach.

Special Agent Anne-Judith Lambert, a Drug Enforcement Administration spokeswoman, said the drugs may not have been dropped where they were found, according to Florida Keys News.

“Drug wash-ups are very common along Florida’s coast in both the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Most occur in the Atlantic side. The location where they wash ashore should not be assumed to be the destination as sea currents do play a role on where these bales are ultimately found,” Lambert said.

“A bale of cocaine could have drifted a while before washing up ashore,” she said.

