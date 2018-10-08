SECTIONS
US News Weather
Print

Florida Braces For Impact as Michael Rapidly Intensifies

Hurricane Florence eye as viewed from the International Space Station.NASA images / ShutterstockThe eye of Hurricane Florence as viewed from the International Space Station. Elements of this image furnished by NASA. (NASA images / Shutterstock)

By Grace Carr
at 9:41am
Print

Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael, set to hit the mainland Wednesday.

The governor tweeted out a number of warnings Monday.

He encouraged Floridians to take necessary precautions ahead of the storm to keep themselves safe.

Hurricane Michael was previously considered a Tropical Storm until late Monday morning when the National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the storm to a Hurricane.

TRENDING: Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks Lands New Gig at Fox

“It is imperative that families have a plan and are prepared for this storm,” Scott tweeted.

Winds have increased from 35 mph to 75 mph, according to data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft.

The state is now under a state of emergency and cities like Pensacola, Panama City and Tallahassee in particular have been warned to brace themselves before the hurricane.

Do you think it is important to be prepared for severe weather?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for Florida’s Gulf county, which includes Port St. Joe, Cape San Blas and surrounding areas.

Floridians should expect heavy rainfall and dangerous winds increasing through the northeastern gulf coast, according to the NHC.

Hurricane Michael will travel across the eastern Gulf Tuesday and move inland over the Florida Panhandle Wednesday, the NHC reported.

Tropical Storm Leslie is also expected to build strength late Monday in the Gulf of Mexico.

Puerto Ricans are still attempting to recover from Hurricanes Maria and Harvey, which hit the island territory in September 2017 and August 2017 respectively.

RELATED: Experts Warn of ‘Life-Threatening’ Storm Surge Along Gulf Coast

North and South Carolinians are also recovering from mid-September’s Hurricane Florence.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Steven Beyer

Chief Justice John Roberts, right, administers the Constitutional Oath to Judge Brett Kavanaugh in the Justices' Conference Room of the Supreme Court Building. Ashley Kavanaugh holds the Bible. In the foreground are their daughters, Margaret, left, and Liza.Fred Schilling / Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States via AP

Kavanaugh Makes History with First Official Action on Supreme Court

Chris Agee

"Fox & Friends" panelDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Watch: Fox News Host Gets Stalked and Harassed Around New York City

Jack Davis

Police and first responders gather at the scene of an accident involving a limosuine van that left 20 people dead.WTEN screen shot

20 People Reported Dead After Horrific Limousine Crash in New York

Jack Davis

Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, left, and Brett KavanaughCBS News screen shots

Kavanaugh’s Already Hired as Many African-American Clerks as Ginsberg Has Since 1993

Chuck Ross

Ford and LawyersWin McNamee / Getty Images

Ford Associate Undercuts Leftist Narrative About Judge’s Calendar

Steven Beyer

Ariel Dumas, left, and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Ariel Dumas / Twitter; Fox News Screen shot

‘Late Show’ Writer Sets Off Vicious Firestorm: ‘I’m Just Glad We Ruined Brett Kavanaugh’s Life’

Jack Davis

Antifa protestors block the street in Portland, Oregon.@FarleyFilms / Twitter screen shot

Antifa Shut Down Major Intersection, Threaten Citizens with Violence If They Don’t Obey

Randy DeSoto

CNN reporter Kaitlin CollinsCNN screen shot

CNN White House Reporter Forced To Apologize After Homophobic Tweets Surface

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.