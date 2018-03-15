The Western Journal

Florida Bridge Collapses, Multiple Deaths Reported

By Joe Setyon
March 15, 2018 at 12:12pm

Several people have been reported dead after a newly constructed pedestrian bridge collapsed in Miami, Florida.

The bridge, located near Florida International University, collapsed on multiple cars.

According to Florida Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Alejandro Camacho, “five to six vehicles” were crushed.

The bridge, which weighs 950 tons, went up on Saturday and was then lowered into its final position, CBS Miami reported.

The bridge was not scheduled to open to the public until early next year, NBC News reported.

“The bridge was constructed using an innovative approach to bridge construction – a technique meant to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians and prevented traffic tie-ups in the area,” according to CBS Miami.

Immediately following Thursday’s incident, traffic was shut down in both directions

Photos and videos posted to social media in the aftermath of the collapse painted a grim picture of the destruction that had occurred.

The new FIU bridge just collapsed

A post shared by Rick Jo (@ricky_ricon_riquisimo) on

“We are shocked and saddened about the tragic events unfolding at the FIU-Sweetwater pedestrian bridge,” Florida International University said in a statement.

“At this time we are still involved in rescue efforts and gathering information.”

Florida Gov. Rick Scott said he had spoken with the Maimi-Dade police chief about what had happened.

Scott said he would stay “in constant communication with law enforcement throughout the day,” according to NBC.

