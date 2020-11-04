Login
Florida Called for Trump in Massive Battleground Victory

By Bryan Chai
Published November 3, 2020 at 6:25pm
President Donald Trump took a massive step towards re-election by picking up a critical win in battleground Florida, according to Decision Desk HQ.

With 89 percent of the vote in, Trump was up 50.4 percent to 48.6 percent, The New York Times reported.

There were numerous signs leading into and on Election Day that Trump would be taking Florida, much to the Democrats‘ chagrin.

Those signs were predictive, clearly.

Trump took Florida in 2016 as well, helping propel him to a shocking upset over Hillary Clinton.

Swathes of prognosticators had predicted a Clinton win in 2016, but key wins in battleground states, such as Florida helped Trump snatch victory from Democrats.

Florida was ultimately close in 2016, with Trump winning by approximately 100,000 votes for a 48.6 percent to 47.4 percent win.

Will Florida be the key state that propels Trump to re-election?

In 2016, Trump picked up 4,617,886 votes in Florida.

Clinton notched 4,504,975 votes in the Sunshine State.

It’s worth noting, the 207,043 people who voted for Libertarian Gary Johnson and the 81,731 independent voters who voted for others could’ve played a critical role in 2016.

Bryan Chai
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than two years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
