A Florida woman who was irate over her waiting time at an Orlando Burger King has been charged in connection with the death of an employee at the restaurant after her boyfriend had already been charged with murder.

The Aug. 1 incident resulted in the death of 22-year-old Desmond Armond Joshua, according to WKMG-TV.

Ashley Mason, 31, was charged with principal to first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office:

UPDATE: Today, OCSO Homicide detectives arrested Ashley Mason, 31, on charges of Principal to First Degree Murder & Aggravated Assault with a Firearm. Her husband, Kelvis Rodriguez-Tormes, was arrested Sunday, shortly after shooting Desmond Joshua, a Burger King employee. https://t.co/FaQUlvV7jM — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 5, 2020

Her boyfriend, Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes, 37, was charged with first-degree murder, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and destruction of evidence, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Joshua had been working at the restaurant for two days when he was killed.

The incident began at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday.

Mason’s 13-year-old daughter told police that Joshua was disrespectful to her mother and that she thought he was talking about her and her mother behind the drive-thru window, leading her to throw a small drink at the window.

Mason then got tired of waiting for her $40 worth of food and began to argue with Joshua, according to Fox News.

Although she was refunded her money, she “threatened to bring her ‘man’ to the restaurant,” the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Not long afterward, Mason returned with Rodriguez Tormes, who demanded to fight Joshua. Joshua accepted the challenge and went outside to fight Tormes.

Rodriguez Tormes put Joshua in a headlock, leading bystanders to break up the scuffle.

Mason saw a handgun in the truck Rodriguez Tormes was driving and took it. Some witness accounts said she pointed it at bystanders.

Mason said that Rodriguez Tormes told her to “give me the fire.” She gave him the gun and he went into his truck, with the windows rolled up.

Joshua then ran up to the truck and Rodriguez Tormes lowered the window.

“You got two seconds before I shoot you,” Rodriguez Tormes said, according to the affidavit.

He shot Joshua once in the chest. The employee died after being rushed to a nearby hospital.

