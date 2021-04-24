Democratic Rep. Val Demings of Florida is giving serious thought to challenging either Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis next year or taking on Republican Sen. Marco Rubio.

Demings was Orlando’s police chief from 2007 through 2011, and has been in the House since 2016. She was publicly announced as among the non-white women on President Joe Biden’s shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates.

Her political profile among Democrats was also boosted by serving as a House impeachment manager. And now, she says, she might take her political ambitions up a notch.

“I’ve received so many calls and texts and emails, and have been stopped when I’m out and about by people who are asking me that very same question. Matter of fact, they think I should run for statewide office and maybe challenge the governor, or challenge Sen. Rubio next year,” she said, according to Politico.

Would a Democrat be a disaster as Florida's governor? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 98% (943 Votes) 2% (15 Votes)

“I’m seriously considering a statewide run. And we’ll see what happens,” she said.

She voiced similar thoughts in a statement to The Hill.

“I am strongly considering a statewide race and grateful for the countless messages of support and encouragement that I have received from people in every part of Florida,” Demings said in the statement.

Sources Politico called “those familiar with her thinking” indicated Demings might lean toward taking on DeSantis, citing a recent law DeSantis signed that is designed to limit rioting in the state.

A Florida Democratic pollster said Demings, who got into a shouting match recently with Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio when Jordan wanted to insert language into a bill that would ban defunding the police, is ready for prime time.

TRENDING: Biden Sued by College Over Executive Order That Puts Males in Female Dorms, Showers

“Val Demings has proven she can stand on the national stage, whether it’s as a House impeachment manager or a possible running mate for Biden or taking on Jim Jordan,” said Fernand Amandi.

He said Deming’s career in law enforcement means she could not be portrayed as a “radical socialist.”

Police work is tough. I am hoping that every man and woman who is wearing the uniform will take this opportunity to reset, and be reminded that their oath is to the Constitution, and their commitment is to the communities they serve. Thank you @Lawrence @TheLastWord: pic.twitter.com/F3Qc7DWo8k — Rep. Val Demings (@RepValDemings) April 23, 2021

However, her law enforcement background was also cited as a possible negative in the vice-presidential sweepstakes given the Democratic agenda concerning the police.

RELATED: US Census Bureau Set to Release Data, Kick Off Redistricting Period

Jockeying is already underway among Florida Democrats positioning themselves for 2022.

Early takes on the 2022 Florida Gubernatorial Race. Looks like Democrats could have lining up

Ag Commish Nikki Fried

Rep. Charlie Crist (former -R- FL Governor)

Rep. Val Demings Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has raised $9M since January for his reelection bid. https://t.co/YiC4UShMPk — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) April 23, 2021

State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and former Democratic Florida Gov. Charlie Crist, currently serving as a congressman are making noises about taking on DeSantis.

Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy is considering a challenge against Rubio, according to The Hill.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.