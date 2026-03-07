Florida Democrat Insults Charlie Kirk's Memory in Disgusting Protest of Day of Remembrance

Black Florida Democrats provided a divisive dissonance Feb. 25 as the Florida state House approved creating a day of remembrance for slain activist Charlie Kirk.

The bill to honor Kirk, a Christian activist and the founder of Turning Point USA was assassinated on Sept. 10, passed on an 82-31 party line vote, according to CBS News.

Democratic state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt said Kirk did not deserve the honor, saying “He was not assassinated. And words being accurate matters. It was a death by gun violence,” according to Fox News.

“We want to talk about exercising free speech. Let’s ball,” she said. “So, the First Amendment protects free speech.”

“We don’t need this day of remembrance for a man that was mediocre and racist. And I say mediocre at best. He was not a Floridian. He had no ties to Florida other than owning property.”

Gantt said Kirk deserved no recognition.

“We have a number of Floridians, both individuals and organizations, that promote free speech that is not divisive like this individual was,” she continued.

Florida Democrat Rep Ashley Viola Gantt claims Charlie Kirk ‘was not assassinated’ as GOP pushes remembrance day bill — J M (@GodFamily_USA) February 27, 2026

Andrew Kolvet, spokesman for Turning Point USA, said Gannt issued “ignorant, hateful comments.”

“Democrats want to whitewash Charlie’s assassination as if it never happened, or they want to blame MAGA like Jimmy Kimmel, because to confront the truth is too painful for them,” he said.

“The truth is that political violence and assassination culture has been normalized on the left because far too many of them condone it or outright endorse it. We utterly and totally condemn the ignorant, hateful comments from Florida State Rep. [Ashley] Viola Gantt. These types of statements will only contribute to more political violence. I hope that wasn’t her actual goal because I fear it will be the result.”

Other black Democrats trashed Kirk during debate on the bill, according to CBS.

“I just don’t know why we are honoring somebody who had no accomplishments, who hadn’t done anything, and who denigrated people that look like me,” Democratic state Rep. Bruce Antone said.

Democratic state Rep. Michele Rayner framed Kirk as a purveyor of division.

“As a black woman serving in this chamber, I cannot overlook the way (Kirk’s) rhetoric has targeted and dismissed Black women and other marginalized voices, including members yelling at other Black women on this floor,” Rayner said.

#GanttforFL your hateful and irresponsible remarks towards Charlie Kirk are an embarrassment to the State of Florida. We can debate ideas without lowering ourselves to that level. Florida deserves better. — Gordon Smith (@SheriffGordon) February 27, 2026

Republican state Rep. Chase Tramont said many outraged at what they think Kirk said do not know the truth.

“I can go down a list of misquotes, some fabrications and outright distortions and lies that have been attributed to Charlie Kirk,” Tramont said.

“But the truth is, I don’t really think that would matter, because if we’re being truly honest here, this isn’t about a personality problem. It’s about what it’s always about: This is about ideological intolerance, because the same things that people have said about Charlie Kirk are the same things that people say about me and other members in our party,” he said.

Democrat Florida state Rep. Ashley Viola Gantt on Charlie Kirk:

“His passing was tragic for those who love him, absolutely, there is no denying that. But he was not assassinated.”

I’m trying so hard to turn over a new leaf and not point out these strong independent women are… pic.twitter.com/8gWnRTYE0u — Clay Edwards (@SaveJxn) February 26, 2026

Republican state Rep. Dean Black noted Kirk welcomed opposing views.

“While people may have disagreed with what he said, he made no attempt to cancel the words of others,” Black said.

Republican state Rep. Yvette Benarroch said the bill stands for not only the man, but the principles he espoused.

“This bill recognizes that moment and affirms something foundational, that free speech under our Constitution must be protected, even when it is controversial, even when it is unpopular, and even when we disagree,” Benarroch said.

