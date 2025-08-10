Florida Deputies Come Across the Unthinkable After 14-Year-Old's Homicidal 911 Confession

A 14-year-old Florida boy reported himself to police on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his parents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call early that morning from Trevor Lee, who said he had murdered his parents at their home in the community of Middleburg, Florida, according to a news release.

Lee also told dispatchers he was waiting at a nearby church for deputies to take him into custody.

𝟏𝟒-𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑-𝐎𝐋𝐃 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐒 The Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested 14-year-old Trevor Lee after he shot and killed his parents in Middleburg. pic.twitter.com/usTVR42JFH — Clay County Sheriff’s Office, FL (@ccsofl) August 4, 2025

When deputies arrived at the house, they found David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, dead in their bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds, according to WTLV-TV in Florida.

They also found several spent bullet casings.

Lee and his parents reportedly had an argument on Sunday night before he allegedly shot them with their own gun.

At the church, deputies picked up Lee without incident and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

New details into a shocking murder in Middleburg were released by Clay County Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday, shedding light into the moments deputies say 14-year-old Trevor Lee admitted on a 911 call to shooting and killing his parents Monday morning. https://t.co/JoMnIaFPxd pic.twitter.com/C67j4yQUuV — First Coast News (@FCN2go) August 5, 2025

The investigation continues, but the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was a domestic and isolated occurrence, and that no threat exists to the public.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking event. Our thoughts remain with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the release continued.

🚨 MIDDLEBURG, FL, TRAGEDY 🚨 Just after midnight today, a 14-year-old boy, Trevor Smith, in Middleburg, FL, called 911 from a church to confess to killing his parents. Deputies found David Lee (44) and Brandi Smith (45) dead from gunshot wounds in their home. Sheriff says the… pic.twitter.com/wCkvxnslDg — Coastal Conservative News (@CoastalCNews) August 4, 2025

Lee reportedly turned himself in just after midnight on Monday, police said at a news conference on Monday.

He told the dispatcher he was in the “middle” of the church because he needed to pray, according to WTLV-TV.

14-year-old accused of killing parents in Middleburg, Fla. home asked 911 dispatcher, ‘Pray for me’ | WJXT pic.twitter.com/qntsACdzst — News Clips (@GrantB911) August 5, 2025

He also asked the dispatcher to pray for him.

“I will definitely be praying for you, son,” the operator reportedly replied.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.