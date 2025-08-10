Share
News
This stock image depicts police tape sectioning off a crime scene.
This stock image depicts police tape sectioning off a crime scene. (SeventyFour / Getty Images)

Florida Deputies Come Across the Unthinkable After 14-Year-Old's Homicidal 911 Confession

 By Ole Braatelien  August 10, 2025 at 6:00am
Share

A 14-year-old Florida boy reported himself to police on Monday after he allegedly shot and killed his parents.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office received a phone call early that morning from Trevor Lee, who said he had murdered his parents at their home in the community of Middleburg, Florida, according to a news release.

Lee also told dispatchers he was waiting at a nearby church for deputies to take him into custody.

When deputies arrived at the house, they found David Lee, 44, and Brandi Smith, 45, dead in their bedroom with apparent gunshot wounds, according to WTLV-TV in Florida.

They also found several spent bullet casings.

Lee and his parents reportedly had an argument on Sunday night before he allegedly shot them with their own gun.

At the church, deputies picked up Lee without incident and charged him with two counts of second-degree murder.

The investigation continues, but the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the incident was a domestic and isolated occurrence, and that no threat exists to the public.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends, and all those impacted by this heartbreaking event. Our thoughts remain with them as they navigate this unimaginable loss,” the release continued.

Related:
Man Caught Juggling 3 Secret Marriages Learns His Fate: Report

Lee reportedly turned himself in just after midnight on Monday, police said at a news conference on Monday.

He told the dispatcher he was in the “middle” of the church because he needed to pray, according to WTLV-TV.

He also asked the dispatcher to pray for him.

“I will definitely be praying for you, son,” the operator reportedly replied.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Man's Reaction to Being Ding Dong Ditched by Neighborhood Boy Lands Him in Handcuffs
What Are the Odds? NC Woman Pulls Off Stunning Lottery Feat
Brave 9‑Year‑Old Girl Risks It All to Pull Mom From Pool During Shocking Attempted Drowning, Police Say
Man Caught Juggling 3 Secret Marriages Learns His Fate: Report
Florida Deputies Come Across the Unthinkable After 14-Year-Old's Homicidal 911 Confession
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation