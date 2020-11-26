Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently extended a September order that prohibited the local enforcement of mask mandates and business restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday’s renewed order, which was originally issued Sept. 25, prevents local government from infringing on businesses’ operations, forbids local governments from forcing restaurants to limit indoor capacity to 50 percent capacity and suspends fine collection for mask ordinance violations, according to WFOR-TV.

The governor’s order did not outright forbid mask mandates, the local outlet reported.

The extension detailed that Florida “continues to suffer economic harm as a result of COVID-19 related closures, exacerbating the impacts of the State of Emergency, and Floridians should not be prohibited by local governments from working or operating a business,” according to WFOR.

DeSantis’ mandate will remain in effect until the state’s virus emergency declaration is lifted, the local outlet reported.

TRENDING: Punk Slugs Cop Out of the Blue, Officer Opens Cruiser Door and Lets 'Lee' Handle Him

Florida has nearly 939,000 COVID-19 cases with approximately 54,000 positive tests within the last seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state has around 85 deaths per 100,000 residents, government data showed.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.