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A man draws his gun from a leather holster on his belt.
A man draws his gun from a leather holster on his belt. (020 Creative / Getty Images)

Florida Grocery Chain Backtracks on Allowing Open Firearm Carry

 By Michael Austin  May 24, 2026 at 5:30am
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Publix is no longer allowing customers to open carry their firearms in their Florida stores, marking a reversal of its policy.

The grocery chain previously let customers practice open carry, but new signage in their stores now says “Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores,” per a report from the New York Post.

The same warning appears on Publix’s website, confirming the reversal of the open carry policy publicized in September.

The Miami Herald reported that the reversal comes after a person accidentally discharged a firearm at a Publix location in Miramar, Florida.

Nobody was injured, and it was not confirmed whether the person who discharged the weapon was practicing open carry.

No other major incidents were reported during the months Publix allowed customers to openly carry their firearms.

Judge Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, a former Florida Circuit Court judge, told the New York Post that “even in states with broad firearm protections, private businesses still generally have the right to set rules for conduct inside their stores.”

“So legally, Publix can ask customers not to openly carry firearms on its property, even if certain forms of firearm possession may otherwise be lawful under Florida law,” she added.

The Publix decision is “more of a private property issue” than a matter of Second Amendment liberties, the judge continued.

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“What makes these situations legally interesting is that businesses are trying to balance two different rights at the same time — firearm rights on one hand and private property rights on the other,” she said.

“Courts have long recognized that businesses can establish policies they believe are necessary for safety and operations inside their own stores.”

Fox Business reported that many other major retailers, such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Winn-Dixie, and Sam’s Club, ask customers not to bring firearms into their stores.

A guidance memorandum from Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier confirms that “any person carrying a firearm who violates the private property owner’s warning to depart will be committing armed trespass, a third-degree felony,” per Fox Business.

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Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




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