News

Florida Man Reportedly Running for President and It Isn't Ron DeSantis

 By Lorri Wickenhauser  May 16, 2023 at 4:01pm
A prominent Florida political figure is believed to be just days away from launching a bid for the White House — but it isn’t Ron DeSantis.

Francis Suarez is “all but certain” to launch his campaign for the presidency shortly after Memorial Day weekend, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch announced on social media Tuesday.

Suarez, whom Schorsch called the “charismatic Miami mayor,” would be the only Latino candidate in the race thus far, Politico reported.

He is at least the second Florida politician — counting DeSantis, the state’s current governor — to potentially benefit from the recently passed legislation allowing someone to run for an office while continuing to hold another elected position, according to Politico.

With a strong GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, already well into his campaign, and DeSantis a potentially strong challenger who is widely expected to run, where does a relative unknown like Suarez hope to fit in?

As Politico framed it, Suarez is “a man who hopes to become a disrupter in the GOP presidential primary.”

“Obama’s [disruption] was the micro-contributions,” Suarez told the outlet. “Former President Trump was the earned media versus the 30-second ads.

Do you think Ron DeSantis is going to run for president?

“America is incredible,” he said. “The country picks people that no one expects, oftentimes. Right?”

Suarez, a two-term mayor, is the son of former Miami mayor Xavier Suarez.

He is a registered Republican, but his government website employs a lot of buzzwords that appear designed to appeal to those of a more progressive mindset. It says the younger Suarez “learned the values of inclusive, servant-leadership to drive economic prosperity, personal opportunity, fairness, equal rights, and reconciliation for all.”

“First elected with a mandate of 86 percent and then re-elected with a mandate of nearly 79 percent, Mayor Suarez has championed the integration of climate adaptive policies, Web 3.0 technology, and a free-market approach to government.”

He boasted to Politico about his record of reducing taxes, balancing the city’s budget, and increasing police funding and lowering the crime and poverty rates.

“What we’ve done in our city is a prototype for American success,” he said.

Suarez shared a link to the Politico interview on his personal Twitter site.


That drew a mixed reaction, with some offering encouragement, like “You have my vote.”


A few commented that it’s a good idea, but not this time around.


Several indicated their opposition to his candidacy by making references to Suarez’s involvement in the MiamiCoin cryptocurrency, which did not prove to be a financial boon for all investors.


Several also responded to Schorsch’s post about Suarez’s impending campaign announcement with similar remarks.

“Go away, RINO,” another added.


Suarez told Fox News if he runs, he would have to enter the race before August, when the network hosts the first Republican presidential primary debate.

He elaborated on that for Politico: “You have five debates, which are the five great opportunities on a non-monetary basis to communicate with the country your ideas and your vision. You have to be there.”

Lorri Wickenhauser
Associate Story Editor
Lorri Wickenhauser earned a journalism degree from California State University, Fresno, and has worked at news organizations in California and Arizona.
