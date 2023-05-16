Florida Man Reportedly Running for President and It Isn't Ron DeSantis

A prominent Florida political figure is believed to be just days away from launching a bid for the White House — but it isn’t Ron DeSantis.

Francis Suarez is “all but certain” to launch his campaign for the presidency shortly after Memorial Day weekend, Florida Politics publisher Peter Schorsch announced on social media Tuesday.

‘Florida Man Running for President’@FrancisSuarez‘s entrance into 2024 GOP Prez Primary all but certain, two sources close to him tell @Fla_Pol. Look for launch after Memorial Day Weekend/early June. The charismatic Miami Mayor really wants to make primary debate stages. pic.twitter.com/uhde0R0deL — Peter Schorsch (@PeterSchorschFL) May 16, 2023

Suarez, whom Schorsch called the “charismatic Miami mayor,” would be the only Latino candidate in the race thus far, Politico reported.

He is at least the second Florida politician — counting DeSantis, the state’s current governor — to potentially benefit from the recently passed legislation allowing someone to run for an office while continuing to hold another elected position, according to Politico.

With a strong GOP front-runner, former President Donald Trump, already well into his campaign, and DeSantis a potentially strong challenger who is widely expected to run, where does a relative unknown like Suarez hope to fit in?

As Politico framed it, Suarez is “a man who hopes to become a disrupter in the GOP presidential primary.”

“Obama’s [disruption] was the micro-contributions,” Suarez told the outlet. “Former President Trump was the earned media versus the 30-second ads.

Do you think Ron DeSantis is going to run for president? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 17% (1 Votes) No: 83% (5 Votes)

“America is incredible,” he said. “The country picks people that no one expects, oftentimes. Right?”

Suarez, a two-term mayor, is the son of former Miami mayor Xavier Suarez.

He is a registered Republican, but his government website employs a lot of buzzwords that appear designed to appeal to those of a more progressive mindset. It says the younger Suarez “learned the values of inclusive, servant-leadership to drive economic prosperity, personal opportunity, fairness, equal rights, and reconciliation for all.”

“First elected with a mandate of 86 percent and then re-elected with a mandate of nearly 79 percent, Mayor Suarez has championed the integration of climate adaptive policies, Web 3.0 technology, and a free-market approach to government.”

He boasted to Politico about his record of reducing taxes, balancing the city’s budget, and increasing police funding and lowering the crime and poverty rates.

“What we’ve done in our city is a prototype for American success,” he said.

Suarez shared a link to the Politico interview on his personal Twitter site.

BIG DECISIONS AHEAD…👇👇👇👇Miami’s mayor mulls a White House run https://t.co/Hr3WZNab8G via @politico — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) May 12, 2023



That drew a mixed reaction, with some offering encouragement, like “You have my vote.”

You have my vote — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) May 12, 2023



A few commented that it’s a good idea, but not this time around.

Too early. We have 80 year olds dueling. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) May 12, 2023



Several indicated their opposition to his candidacy by making references to Suarez’s involvement in the MiamiCoin cryptocurrency, which did not prove to be a financial boon for all investors.



Several also responded to Schorsch’s post about Suarez’s impending campaign announcement with similar remarks.

Go away clown! pic.twitter.com/BIUHs7BX7m — Captain James Heise (@OvertempMarine) May 16, 2023

“Go away, RINO,” another added.

Go away, RINO. — whosaidwhatann (@whosaidwhatann) May 16, 2023



Suarez told Fox News if he runs, he would have to enter the race before August, when the network hosts the first Republican presidential primary debate.

He elaborated on that for Politico: “You have five debates, which are the five great opportunities on a non-monetary basis to communicate with the country your ideas and your vision. You have to be there.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.