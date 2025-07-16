Florida Official Who Gave Dems a Tour of 'Alligator Alcatraz' Exposes Their Attempts to 'Create Controversy' Out of Thin Air

Florida’s Executive Director for the Division of Emergency Management called out Democrats earlier this week for misrepresenting conditions at the new detention facility known as “Alligator Alcatraz” and overreacting to score political points.

Kevin Guthrie appeared Monday on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” saying that while giving lawmakers a tour of the facility, he observed some theatrics over manufactured issues.

Democrats and Republicans were both in attendance over the weekend, with over 60 lawmakers total. It was an experience Guthrie described as “very taxing.”

Watters asked whether any of the legislators were trying to “create controversy,” to which Guthrie replied, “Absolutely.”

“I think, probably, one of my favorites was an individual [who] had a thermometer, an infrared thermometer that they actually pointed at a light bulb. And it was 110 degrees,” he said. “I said, ‘Let’s actually pull that down to where the ambient air is at, and not point it at the light bulb.'”

Democrats also had complaints about the toilet setup, which Guthrie said was perfectly up to code, if not above standard-issue systems.

“So, the toilet system, you showed that already,” he continued. “This is a standard lock-up toilet system, that is in any secured facility. Again, we meet — and exceed — either the national standard or the state of Florida standard. Whatever is a higher level, we meet and/or exceed that standard.”







“In this situation here, yes, there is a sink there,” Guthrie added. “There is a toilet there, but as you indicated earlier, you do both of those things. Whether you use a restroom, or you brush your teeth in a restroom.”

When asked about the food, the state administrator called out Florida Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, who reportedly criticized the turkey — even though it was wrapped up and not visible — while also taking a shot at former First Lady Michelle Obama’s school lunch program.

“That might be one of my favorites … It was a ‘gray turkey sandwich,'” Guthrie said. “Well, she was about six feet away from that turkey sandwich box, that was in a wrapper, [so] I don’t know how she could tell it was gray. However, think about it like this, Jesse. Individuals that go to a hospital, individuals who go and get Michelle Obama’s lunches, are getting the exact same thing.”

None of this is surprising.

Members of the Democratic leadership — along with rank-and-file members — are against almost any enforcement of federal immigration law, likely because it subtracts from their potential voter base, and would mean they’d have to focus on American citizens for a change.

Let’s get something straight. If you break federal immigration law — and on top of that, you commit a violent crime — you shouldn’t expect to be sent to a resort with a debit card in hand.

That was the old guard’s way of doing business. This is the new way. There will be consequences. It’s a prison.

If people don’t want to go there, then they should follow the law. Come to America the right way. It may sound harsh, but there is no such thing as a free lunch. Unless you count the turkey sandwich.

