Florida Official Warns of Predators Roaming Streets Looking for Victims After Hurricane: They'll Go 'Door-to-Door'

One state official is warning Floridians that weather-related damages aren’t the only danger they need to be mindful of in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis is warning the public about scam artists that canvas hurricane-struck neighborhoods in hopes of convincing Florida residents to sign over their home insurance claim rights.

Patronis sounded the alarm in a Thursday Newsmax segment.

There are predators that will go door-to-door canvassing neighborhoods getting folks to sign their claims away, which complicates their ability to get a check from their insurer. Unfortunately, storms bring out the worst in people. Thanks @seanspicer for getting the word out. pic.twitter.com/sel4uZYQ1V — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) September 29, 2022

“You have these predators that will come in,” Patronis warned.

“And they will go door-to-door canvassing neighborhoods that they see the damage — and they will sign over their claims to contractors, or they will have unscrupulous public adjusters.”

The former Republican congressman also warned about scammers he deemed “locusts” in a Thursday news conference, urging afflicted homeowners to eschew door-to-door claims contractors.

After storms, predators come in like a bunch of locusts to take advantage of people who are vulnerable. If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. #HurricanIan pic.twitter.com/92h5PrQepD — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) September 29, 2022

Patronis urged homeowners to lodge their insurance claims with their insurance company directly, or to call his office for guidance on the process.

“That first phone call that you’re going to make needs to be to your agent, your carrier, or to my office at 1-877-MY-FLCFO.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall earlier this week in Southern Florida.

The Category 4 hurricane is considered one of the strongest ever to strike the continental United States, according to Yale Climate Connections.

A Weather Channel reporter struggled to stand up straight as he braved the hurricane’s torrential winds in Punta Gorda, Florida.

Viewers were concerned for reporter Jim Cantore’s safety as he attempted live coverage in a weather event that clearly posed serious dangers to his personal safety.

Jim Cantore literally hit by a flying tree branch during a live report. Please get this man off the street. pic.twitter.com/D6UOizGArc — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 28, 2022

Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm on Friday, according to NBC News.

Some estimates pin the hurricane’s damages in the tens of billions of dollars, according to ABC News.

