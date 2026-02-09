Florida Poaches Yet Another Juggernaut California Business as Economic Red Shift Continues

A publicly traded quantum computing company will move its headquarters from California to Florida.

D-Wave Quantum will move out of Silicon Valley in exchange for the Sunshine State, bringing hundreds of jobs and economic activity to Boca Raton, Florida.

“Florida represents one of the fastest growing technology ecosystems in the United States, and as such it was the ideal choice for our new corporate headquarters and U.S. R&D facility,” D-Wave CEO Dr. Alan Baratz said in a statement.

“The state offers a rich scientific and educational environment, a growing pool of highly skilled tech talent, and a vibrant spirit of innovation that made it attractive to D-Wave,” he added.

Baratz invoked the economic opportunities available in Florida for his firm.

“With our new headquarters in Boca Raton, D-Wave will bring to South Florida incredible opportunities for advanced research, talent recruitment, and high-impact technology development that is shaping the future of computing.”

The move was supported by senior Florida officials, who welcomed D-Wave to their new home.

“We’re excited to welcome D-Wave to Florida as it accelerates the development and delivery of its quantum computing technologies, which will help further establish the state as a center of high demand job growth and business formation through innovation,” Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly reacted.

D-Wave will transition into its new headquarters by the end of this year.

But as noted by Fox Business, D-Wave is hardly the only business to move out of California recently — especially as Democratic leadership considers even more tax hikes, including a possible 5 percent one-time wealth tax.

Among the businesses that have left in recent years are Chevron, X/Twitter, SpaceX, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, Charles Schwab, and Toyota Motor North America, according to the California Globe.

Manufacturers like Blue Diamond, Anheuser-Busch, and Leprimo — some of which have worked in California for over a century — are decreasing capacity in the state for better business environments elsewhere.

Even iconic California brands are leaving: fast food restaurant In-N-Out is moving to Tennessee.

Chief Executive Magazine ranked California dead last for best and worst states for business in 2025.

The Golden State has had the dishonor for 14 straight years.

