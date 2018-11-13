SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Florida Recount Chugs Along as More Irregularities Surface

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda SnipesWilfredo Lee / APBroward County Supervisor of Elections Brenda Snipes, right, shows a ballot box that was found in a rental car after the elections and turned out to only contain election day supplies, as election employees sort ballots and prepared to count them Monday in Lauderhill, Florida. (Wilfredo Lee / AP)

By AP Reports
at 1:04am
Print

Florida’s election recount is chugging along as more irregularities are uncovered and a judge asked the warring sides to “ramp down the rhetoric,” saying it erodes public confidence in the election for Senate and governor.

One county revealed Monday that it had allowed some hurricane-displaced voters to cast their ballots by email — a violation of state law. Another had to restart its recount after getting about a quarter finished because someone forgot to push a button.

Palm Beach said it won’t finish its recount by the Thursday deadline. And in oft-criticized Broward County, additional sheriff’s deputies were sent to guard ballots and voting machines, even though a judge said no Republican who has publicly alleged fraud in the county’s process — a list that includes President Donald Trump and Gov. Rick Scott — has presented any evidence to law enforcement.

“An honest vote count is no longer possible” in Florida, Trump declared Monday, without elaborating. He demanded that the election night results — which showed the Republicans leading based upon incomplete ballot counts — be used to determine the winner.

Trump went on to allege that “new ballots showed up out of nowhere, and many ballots are missing or forged” and that “ballots (are) massively infected.” It was unclear what he was referring to.

TRENDING: Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

State law requires a machine recount in races where the margin is less than 0.5 percentage points. In the Senate race, Scott’s lead over incumbent Democrat Bill Nelson was 0.14 percentage points. In the governor’s contest, unofficial results showed Republican former Rep. Ron DeSantis ahead of Democratic Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum by 0.41 percentage points.

Once the recount is complete, if the differences in any of the races are 0.25 percentage points or less, a hand recount will be ordered. All 67 counties face a state-ordered deadline of Thursday to finish their recounts.

Trump’s comments came just hours before Broward Chief Circuit Judge Jack Tuter held an emergency hearing on a request by Scott’s lawyers that deputies be put in charge of ballots and voting machines that aren’t being used until the recount is over.

An attorney for Election Supervisor Brenda Snipes described layers of security, including keycard and password access to rooms where ballots are kept, secured by deputies and monitored by security cameras and representatives of both campaigns and parties.

Do you have confidence in Florida's election process?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Scott’s lawyers had alleged in court documents that Snipes was engaging in “suspect and unlawful vote counting practices” that violate state law and that she might “destroy evidence of any errors, accidents or unlawful conduct.”

The judge said he could see no evidence of any violations, and said “I am urging because of the highly public nature of this case to ramp down the rhetoric.”

“If someone in this lawsuit or someone in this county has evidence of voter fraud or irregularities at the supervisor’s office, they should report it to their local law enforcement officer,” Tuter said. “If the lawyers are aware of it, they should swear out an affidavit, but everything the lawyers are saying out there in front of the elections office is being beamed all over the country. We need to be careful of what we say. Words mean things these days.”

Scott’s motion was supported by lawyers representing the state Republican Party and opposed by Snipes’ office, Nelson’s campaign and the state Democratic Party. After Tuter told all sides to meet to discuss a compromise, they agreed to add three deputies to the elections office.

Meanwhile, Elections Supervisor Mark Andersen in heavily Republican Bay County told the Miami Herald on Monday that he allowed about 150 people to cast ballots by email, which is illegal under state law. The county was devastated by a Category 4 hurricane in October, and Scott ordered some special provisions for early voting there.

RELATED: Day After 2020 Rumors, Hillary Begins To ‘Help’ in FL Recount

Manatee County, south of Tampa Bay, had to restart its recount Monday because a needed button on the machine wasn’t pushed. The error was caught after about a quarter of the county’s nearly 165,000 votes had been recounted, said Michael Bennett, the county’s Republican elections supervisor. It shouldn’t affect the county’s ability to meet Thursday’s deadline.

In Palm Beach, Elections Supervisor Susan Bucher said the county’s 11-year-old tallying machines aren’t fast enough to complete the recount by Thursday. The county is doing the Senate race first and will then do the governor. If the deadline is not met in a race, the results it reported last Saturday will stand.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Stacy Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor in GeorgiaJessica McGowan / Getty Images

After Abrams Refuses to Concede, GA Dems Announce Thousands of Votes Found

Dick Morris

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to reporters after touring the Cayuga Centers facility, which is holding immigrant children separated from their parents, after taking a tour of the facility, June 20, 2018, in New York.Mary Altaffer / AP Photo

Dick Morris: Bill de Blasio Humiliated as Truth about NYC Public Schools Exposed

Molly Prince

Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams addresses supporters at an election watch party on Nov. 6, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia.Jessica McGowan / Getty Images

Stacey Abrams Allegedly Attempts To Run Illegal Ads in Support of a Non-Existent Gubernatorial Run-Off

Jack Davis

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian FontesArizona PBS screen shot

AZ Election Official at Center of Ballot Controversy Repped Ringleader of Arms Scandal

Savannah Pointer

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes U.S. President Donald Trump prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on Saturday.Chesnot / Getty Images

French President Macron Comes Around to Trump’s Way of Thinking, Calls Him a ‘Good Friend’

Steven Beyer

Kat Timpf speaks on Fox NewsFox News / YouTube screen shot

Fox New Pundit Kat Timpf: I Was Abused, Chased Out of Brooklyn Bar

Luke Rosiak

Broward County Elections SupervisorJoe Skipper / Getty Images

12 Times Florida County’s Elections Supervisor Has Been ‘Incompetent and Possibly Criminal’

Tim Pearce

Former President Barack Obama in a file photo from 2016.Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock

Fed Board Run by Obama Holdovers Is ‘Hemorrhaging’ Taxpayer Money on Legal Fees

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.