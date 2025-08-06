Florida Reportedly Eyeing Another 'Alligator Alcatraz' at Former WWII POW Camp as Deportations Mount

The state of Florida is looking to expand its immigration crackdown and build another “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility, as deportations continue to mount.

A second detention center known as the “North Detention Facility” is being planned for Camp Blanding, a Florida National Guard training site in Clay County, in the northeastern part of the state, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The site once served as a prisoner-of-war camp during World War II.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management is reportedly purchasing weather monitoring equipment and two lightning sirens for the facility for almost $40,000, according to a state contract.

CBS News reported last week that deportations from “Alligator Alcatraz” have already begun, and quoted GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as saying that “hundreds” of detainees have been processed for removal.

He also said that if a second detention facility project isn’t proven to increase immigration officials’ progress, he wouldn’t move forward.

“If it’s not leading to real significant cadence in removals, then I’m going to wait,” DeSantis said. “Now, I have confidence that it will, and I think it will eventually, and once that happens, then we’ll go.”

According to Camp Blanding’s historical website, “Because of Camp Blanding’s size, isolation and moderate climate, it served as a German Prisoner of War camp from September 1942 to April 1946. More than 4,000 men – soldiers, U-Boat sailors, and civilian ‘enemy aliens’ — were detained at Camp Blanding.”

Today, the site serves as a training ground for the state National Guard and U.S. armed forces.

The Tallahassee Democrat added that multiple “brick-and-mortar locations” in northeast and south central Florida have been identified as potential detention center sites.

DeSantis should continue ramping up his campaign against illegal immigration every chance he gets. The federal government can only do so much. Without partial cooperation from cities and states, the likelihood of seeing federal law enforced decreases dramatically.

His actions won’t come without backlash, however, as Democrats have been extremely vocal about such measures.

Florida’s Executive Director for the Division of Emergency Management called out Democrats last month for misrepresenting the conditions at “Alligator Alcatraz,” and for trying to score political points.

Kevin Guthrie appeared on Fox News’ “Jesse Watters Primetime,” saying that while he was giving a tour to dozens of lawmakers, some of them were theatrical and manufactured issues out of thin air.

It was an experience Guthrie described as being “very taxing.” There have also been lawsuits filed in an attempt to halt Florida’s immigration agenda.

The Department of Justice signaled last month that it’s willing to oppose these efforts at every turn.

“The Department of Justice has defended President Trump’s immigration agenda in court since day one and we are proud to protect ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ from baseless, politically motivated legal schemes,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

If Florida can continue showing tangible results by highlighting the positive aspects of enforcing immigration laws, more states are sure to jump on board — ultimately helping President Donald Trump follow through on his top campaign promise, dating all the way back to 2015.

