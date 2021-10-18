A Miami school is requiring students who get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay home for 30 days after receiving each dose, according to local outlet WSVN-TV.

A letter to parents of students at Centner Academy read, “if you are considering the vaccine for your Centner Academy student(s), we ask that you hold off until the Summer when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease,” WSVN reported.

“To be clear, the school leadership does not believe that one who is vaccinated can infect another person with COVID,” David Centner told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Further, the school is not opining on whether a vaccinated person can negatively impact others.”

“However, due to voluminous anecdotal reports in circulation on this latter topic, we must err on the side of caution when making decisions that may impact the health of the school community,” Centner added.

“Until there are definitive and scientifically proven studies that refute these reports, we need to do what is best for our students and staff.”

For parents who choose to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19, the letter said “vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” citing the “potential impact” on students and the school community.

The Centner Academy in Miami Florida told students if they get vaccinated they will have to quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose. This is the same school that told employees in April that they would not employ anyone who “has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection.” pic.twitter.com/oFBXjlTC7m — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) October 18, 2021

In April, Centner Academy said it would not employ teachers who received the COVID-19 vaccine.

In an email the school said it was their “policy, to the extent possible, not to employ anyone who has taken the experimental COVID-19 injection until further information is known.”

Co-founder Leila Centner called the shot “an experimental drug” and begged “anyone who is thinking to get the shot to hold off,” WSVN reported.

Teachers and employees who were vaccinated would not be fired, but they would not be allowed to work with students.

Teachers vaccinated after April 21 were asked “not to come back to school only because we don’t know what the side effects could be and how it could affect our student body and our population,” WSVN reported.

“Centner Academy’s policy was enacted as a prudent precautionary measure after much thoughtful deliberation,” Centner told the DCNF.

“Our top priorities have always been our students’ well-being and their sense of safety within our educational environment.”

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.