Linebacker Ethan Pritchard of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University in July 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Don Juan Moore / Getty Images)

Florida State Player 'Critical but Stable' After Being Shot Following Team's Victory Over Alabama

 By Johnathan Jones  September 1, 2025 at 1:44pm
Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was shot Sunday night and is in critical but stable condition at a Tallahassee-area hospital, the school announced Monday.

The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in Havana, Florida, about 16 miles from Tallahassee near the Georgia state line, ESPN reported.

Pritchard was in a vehicle outside an apartment building when shots were fired.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing and no other details have been released.

Florida State coach Mike Norvell addressed the situation at his weekly news conference.

“It’s obviously an extremely tragic event for the young man,” Norvell said Monday.

“Grateful for all the medical support he was able to receive,” he continued.

“Our football team, coaches, family are all here to support them,” Norvell added.

“We’re praying for all parts of him and the journey that’s ahead,” he said.

“Definitely appreciate the support from everybody in the community that we feel,” Norvell concluded.

Florida State issued a statement saying Pritchard had been visiting family when he was shot.

“The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time,” the school said.

The university also posted a message on its official football X account.

“Ethan Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida,” the program wrote.

“The Pritchard Family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available.”

Pritchard is from Sanford, Florida, and enrolled at FSU in January.

He did not play in the Seminoles’ season-opening win over Alabama.

Florida State stunned the Crimson Tide on Saturday, defeating the heavily favored visiting team 31-17.

The game was not as close as the final score indicated.

The Seminoles toppled the defending powerhouse a year after going 2-10 and following their 13-0 2023 season that ended without a playoff berth despite an ACC title.

